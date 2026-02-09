Pliskova, Osorio advance as Anisimova, Raducanu are forced to retire in Doha

Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and qualifier Camila Osorio both advanced in Doha on Monday after their opponents -- defending champion Amanda Anisimova and Emma Raducanu -- retired in the third set of their respective matches.

Playing just her third tournament back at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level after an ankle injury sidelined her for more than a year, Pliskova has already reached the third round of the Australian Open and the WTA 1000 in Doha.

“It feels great to be back,” Pliskova said in her on-court interview. “I missed you guys as well, last year. As you know, I won here, so I have great memories. Two years ago, I played the semifinals. So I just enjoy this place so much. And you know, I have a new ankle so I can move now for two and a half hours pretty good. Hopefully it can stay like that.”

Pliskova dropped the opening set before rallying from 0-3 down in the second to force a tiebreak, which she won to send the match to a decider. At that point, Anisimova appeared clearly hampered physically. The defending champion tried to continue after a medical timeout, but her condition worsened and she retired trailing 4-1 in the final set.

"I was really happy to be back and excited to play,” Anisimova said in a statement afterwards. “I got sick here, so I wasn't feeling my best, but I thought it was a good match regardless. I feel we both played really well. Congrats to her, it's good to see her back playing.”

The result goes down as a 5-7, 7-6 (3), 4-1, ret., victory in 2 hours and 22 minutes for Pliskova, her sixth win over Anisimova in seven meetings and her first since 2022. She becomes the first player through to the third round in Doha.

Until the retirement, the match was both aggressive and high quality. Both players finished with more winners than unforced errors -- 49 to 45 for Anisimova and 34 to 30 for Pliskova -- and Pliskova’s serve held up throughout. She landed 66% of her first serves and struck seven aces.

She’ll look to carry that form into the next round, where she awaits the winner of Karolina Muchova and Tereza Valentova. As Pliskova put it, it will be “a Czech derby” either way.

Pliskova is 1-2 against Muchova, with her lone win coming at the 2019 Australian Open. She has never faced Valentova.

Meanwhile, Osorio, ranked No. 80, also dropped the opening set against Raducanu in their first-round match. The Brit reached the final in Ostrava on Saturday, her first final since winning the 2021 US Open, but later admitted she ran out of gas against Sorana Cirstea, winning only two games in a lopsided loss to the Romanian.

Osorio fought back to take the second set 6-4. In the third set, Raducanu received a medical timeout and had her blood pressure checked before retiring while trailing 2-0.

The victory was Osorio’s eighth in a row on the pro tour, including two in the qualifying draw in Doha. She won the WTA 125 Philippines Women’s Open last month after opening 2026 with three straight losses during the Australian swing. One of those defeats was a 6-3, 7-6 loss to Raducanu in Hobart.

In the second round, Osorio will next face Katerina Siniakova, who upset 11th-seeded Clara Tauson 6-4, 6-1 earlier in the day.