Remembering Mark Hodgkinson, respected tennis writer and author

Mark Hodgkinson, a respected tennis writer and former Daily Telegraph correspondent whose work followed a defining era in the sport, has passed away at the age of 46.

Hodgkinson was taken ill at his home on Feb. 4 and died in hospital the following day. He served as The Daily Telegraph’s tennis correspondent from 2005 to 2011, becoming one of the youngest journalists to hold one of the most coveted roles in British sports writing.

During his time on the beat, Hodgkinson chronicled the careers of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Serena Williams. His reporting aimed to give readers a complete picture of the sport, combining match analysis with insight into players’ personalities and the atmosphere on and off the court.

A graduate of Oxford University with a degree in Modern History, Hodgkinson followed a distinguished line of Telegraph tennis correspondents and quickly established his own voice. After leaving the newspaper, he built a successful career as a freelance writer and author.

Among his books was Serena: A Graphic Biography of the Greatest Tennis Champion, an illustrated biography of Serena Williams, published in 2019. His most recent tennis book, Searching for Novak, published in 2024, explored Djokovic’s career and went on to win International Sports Book of the Year at the 2025 Charles Tyrwhitt Sports Book Awards. Earlier works included biographies of Murray and Murray’s former coach Ivan Lendl.

Beyond authorship, Hodgkinson contributed to the London 2012 Olympic Games program, wrote several Davis Cup annuals and produced features for Wimbledon. He also worked with the ATP Tour, including as a writer on the daily supplements at the Nitto ATP Finals during the tournament’s run at London’s O2 Arena and contributed to many tennis organizations.

Hodgkinson is survived by his partner, Amy, and their two daughters, Molly and Rosie.