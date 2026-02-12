Doha ranking scenarios: What does Mboko have to do to reach the Top 10?

Victoria Mboko could make her Top 10 debut and Elena Rybakina could rise to World No. 2 for the first time depending on their results at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. What do they have to do to seal these milestones?

Note: This piece was published ahead of the Doha quarterfinals. Victoria Mboko's defeat of Elena Rybakina means that the latter can no longer rise to No. 2 next week. Mboko will make her Top 10 debut if she defeats Jelena Ostapenko in Friday's semifinals, or if Karolina Muchova loses to Maria Sakkari. If Mboko loses to Ostapenko, she will still make her Top 10 debut unless Muchova wins the title on Saturday.

The last eight are set at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. As the first 1000-level event of 2026 heats up on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, a pair of significant rankings milestones are in play for No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina and No. 10 seed Victoria Mboko -- who face each other in the third quarterfinal of the day on Thursday.

Doha: Scores | Draws | Order of play

After capturing her second Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open, Rybakina is on a nine-match winning streak and has returned to her career high of No. 3 on the PIF WTA Rankings -- a position she first held in June 2023. The Kazakhstani could go one place higher, displacing Iga Swiatek at No. 2, depending on their results in Doha.

If Swiatek loses her quarterfinal to Maria Sakkari, Rybakina will need to reach the final

If Swiatek defeats Sakkari and reaches the semifinals, then Rybakina will need to win the title

If Swiatek faces Rybakina in the Doha final on Saturday, the World No. 2 ranking will thus be on the line for both

Rybakina's quarterfinal challenger is also bidding for her own milestone this week. Mboko is at a career high of No. 13 after a successful Australian swing in which the 19-year-old reached her third career final in Adelaide, and made the fourth round of a major for the first time at the Australian Open. This week, she's already notched her third career Top 10 win over Mirra Andreeva -- and Mboko could join that elite group herself, depending on the following scenarios:

If Mboko reaches the Doha final, her Top 10 debut next week will be guaranteed regardless of other results

If Mboko defeats Rybakina in the quarterfinals but loses in the semifinals, she will make her Top 10 debut unless Karolina Muchova wins the title

Mboko's Top 10 debut could be guaranteed on Thursday if she defeats Rybakina and Muchova loses to Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals

Rybakina holds a 2-1 head-to-head lead over Mboko, with all three previous meetings coming last year. Rybakina won their first encounter in the Washington second round 6-3, 7-5, and reprised the result 6-3, 7-6(4) in the Tokyo quarterfinals. In between, Mboko saved one match point en route to a 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) triumph in the Montreal semifinals.

The only quarterfinal on Thursday with no ranking implications for Rybakina or Mboko is the first of the day, which sees two-time finalist Jelena Ostapenko face lucky loser Elisabetta Cocciaretto.