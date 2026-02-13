Vote: What was the hottest shot of the week in Doha?

We've rounded up the five hottest shots from the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and vote for your favorite.

Six weeks into the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season, players are really rounding into form and playing sensational tennis.

That was on full display this week in Doha, the site of the first WTA 1000 tournament of 2026.

We've rounded up the five best shots of the week from the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your favorite at the bottom.

Elina Svitolina's backhand pass

Elina Svitolina didn't wait long to flash some wizardry. On just the second point of her match against Dayana Yastremska, the World No. 9 lunged to retrieve a nicely-placed forehand and ripped a gorgeous backhand down the line for the winner.

Svitolina remained in form for the rest of the match, winning 6-1, 6-4.

Hot shot: Elina Svitolina's backhand pass at full stretch in Doha

Karolina Muchova's behind-the-back magic

Karolina Muchova is one of the niftiest players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, and she showed off some effortless behind-the-back lob magic in this point. She followed that up with an impressive one-handed counter to stay in the rally. But it landed right in teenager Tereza Valentova's wheelhouse, and she pummeled a winner to take the point.

Muchova won the match 6-1, 6-4.

Hot shot: Valentova foils Muchova's behind-the-back magic in Doha

Katerina Siniakova's stretch volley

What can't she do? Katerina Siniakova did a little bit of everything to win this point against Camila Osorio, showing off her speed, masterful shot selection and strong defense. And she finished off the point with a brilliant crosscourt stretch volley that Osorio could only watch.

Osorio ended up winning the match 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Hot shot: Siniakova's masterful shot selection and stretch volley in Doha

Maria Sakkari's defensive steals

What a remarkable week it's been for Maria Sakkari, who suddenly looks like her former Top 5 self. She certainly did against Iga Swiatek. ]

At a critical moment in their quarterfinal match -- at 4-4, already down a set and serving to avoid the break -- Sakkari fought off a punishing backhand-forehand combo from Swiatek to stay in the point. After neutralizing the six-time Grand Slam champion and getting a ball in the center of the court, she went back on offense and belted a forehand winner.

And we know we're breaking our own rule here by including multiple points, but we'd be remiss if we didn't include a couple of other gems from that match. At 1-1 in the deciding third set, Sakkari dumped a gorgeous forehand winner on the run that snuck over the net.

And later in the third set, up 4-2 and facing a break point, Sakkari made Swiatek pay for coming in with a perfect backhand pass.

Sakkari completed the upset 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Hot shots: Three incredible defensive steals by Maria Sakkari in Doha

Victoria Mboko's backhand slice winner

Victoria Mboko, set to make her debut in the Top 10 of the PIF WTA Rankings, has once again proven that she can play with (and beat) anyone on tour. It helps when you can win points like this.

Trailing Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina 3-4 in the third set of their quarterfinal match, the 19-year-old Canadian hit a backhand slide that ran away from Rybakina and died before she had an opportunity to get her racquet on it. Perfection.

Mboko came back to win the third set to secure the 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 victory.