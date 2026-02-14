Muchova reigns in Doha for first WTA 1000 crown, first title since 2019

Karolina Muchova defeated Victoria Mboko in straight sets Saturday in Doha to win her first title since 2019 and the second of her career. Her first title in six and a half years marks her first at the WTA 1000 level.

The title drought is finally over for Karolina Muchova.

For the first time since 2019, the Czech is a champion on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, defeating Victoria Mboko 6-4, 7-5 in 1 hour and 34 minutes on Saturday in Doha to win the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. The victory gives Muchova the second title of her career and her first at the WTA 1000 level.

"It's been a while since I won a tournament," Muchova said during the trophy presentation. "So it's just nice to get that feeling again. To be reminded of that victory feeling here in Doha, it's incredible."

It was a long time coming in more ways than one for the 29-year-old.

Muchova's first career title came in Seoul in 2019. Only two active players have waited longer between their first and second titles -- Sorana Cirstea (13 years) and Viktorija Golubic (eight). In that span, Muchova lost four finals, all to elite competition in Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Zheng Qinwen.

Since the format's introduction in 2009, only three players have earned more WTA 1000 match wins before capturing a first WTA 1000 title than Muchova (57): Maria Sakkari (65), whom she defeated in the semifinals, Carla Suarez Navarro (64) and Madison Keys (62).

To finally break through, she had to earn it against a hungry Mboko, who was seeking her second WTA 1000 trophy at just 19 years old.

The two remained deadlocked through the first six games before Muchova made her move, breaking for 4-3. After consolidating, she held a set point on Mboko's serve, but the Canadian thwarted the attempt. The reprieve was short-lived, as Muchova served out the set in the following game.

Muchova again came out swinging to start the second set, holding three break points at 2-all. Mboko erased them emphatically with a backhand winner, a smash and an ace. A couple points later; she fired her fourth ace of the match to hold for 3-2.

She kept rolling, breaking Muchova for a 4-2 lead, her first break of the match, but the momentum didn't last. Muchova broke right back and held at love to level at 4-all, setting up the moment that decided the match: a break for 6-5 that gave her the chance to serve for the title.

And she finished the job.

Your 2026 Doha CHAMPION! 🏆



Karolina Muchova takes home the title in straight sets against Mboko!

Stat pack: Muchova's first serve gave Mboko trouble throughout the match, as the Czech won roughly 80% of her first-serve points, dropping just eight across two sets. She was solid on second serve either, winning 55% of those points. Mboko generated -- and converted -- one break point, while she herself was broken three times.

In addition to those three breaks, Muchova won more than 41% of her return points, largely by attacking Mboko's first serve, on which the Canadian won just 57% of points for the match. In total, the final tally read 73 points for Muchova and 61 for Mboko, a difference that underscored Muchova's edge while also highlighting how narrow the margins truly were.

Stock watch: It caps a strong week for both players, and that will be reflected when the new PIF WTA Rankings are released Monday.

Muchova is projected to rise eight spots to No. 11, three places shy of her career high. Right ahead of her at No. 10 will be Mboko, who will make her Top 10 debut. She'll become just the fourth Canadian to reach the WTA Top 10 since rankings were introduced in 1975, joining Carling Bassett Seguso, Bianca Andreescu and Eugenie Bouchard.

With Mboko joining Mirra Andreeva inside the Top 10, it will mark the first time since 2009 (Victoria Azarenka and Caroline Wozniacki) that two teenagers will occupy spots in the Top 10.

Final thoughts

Mboko: "Making it to the finals is generally a positive thing, it's never a negative," Mboko said in her post-match press conference. "She played really great tennis. Playing Top 10 players, my first time here too, I didn't have many expectations (for) myself.

"She was just sharper on the most important points. She was able to stay solid in those points where I think I was missing a lot more than her. She had some really great shots that put me on defense."

Muchova: "The intensity of the feeling of winning, it's just so nice," Muchova said. "I'm trying to enjoy it, because in tennis everything goes so fast. I think sometimes we forget to stop and reflect on the good weeks, or small wins, or big wins. My next tournament starts tomorrow, so it's really tough. But I'd like to stop for a little bit, enjoy it with my team and just go somewhere tonight with them and have a good time and maybe reflect a little more."

"We said with the team that after we're done here, we're going to get burgers together, so I'm starving," she added with a laugh. "I look forward to going with them, having a burger and celebrating a little bit."