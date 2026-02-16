Mboko breaks into WTA Top 10 for first time after breakthrough year

Victoria Mboko becomes the fourth Canadian woman to reach the elite tier and joins fellow 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva in marking the first time since 2009 that two teenagers sit inside the Top 10.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Victoria Mboko on Monday broke into the Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time in her career following an incredible breakout 12 months on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

The 19-year-old becomes the fourth Canadian to enter the elite ranking bracket, joining Carling Bassett-Seguso, Eugenie Bouchard and most recently Bianca Andreescu. With Mirra Andreeva, 19, ranked No. 7, it marks the first time in over 15 years that two teenagers are inside the Top 10 (Victoria Azarenka and Caroline Wozniacki in 2009).

Mboko went on a fairy-tale title run on home soil, in Montreal, at last year's WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers. She also won the WTA 250 Prudential Hong Kong Open at the end of the season.

She started 2026 in similar fashion, reaching her first WTA 500 final at the Adelaide International and posting her best Grand Slam result with a Round of 16 run at the Australian Open. She then secured her Top 10 debut following her runner-up finish at the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha over the weekend.

Mboko is the first player this season to make her WTA Top 10 debut. To read more about rankings moves this week, click here.