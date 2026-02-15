How craft and consistency fueled Karolina Muchova’s dominant week in Doha

After facing some of the tour’s biggest power hitters, Karolina Muchova leaned on disguise, variation and touch to unsettle her opponents and remind everyone at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open that she can stand toe-to-toe with the very best.

When Karolina Muchova defeated Magda Linette in the 2019 Seoul final, dropping only two games in securing her first career title, a fabulous future beckoned.

Nobody -- including Muchova herself -- probably could have imagined that it would be a seemingly interminable six years and five months before she hoisted her second trophy. Six-plus years is a long time, but within the narrow confines of professional tennis it is an eternity.

Muchova had just turned 23, was ranked No. 36 in the world and Australian Ashleigh Barty was the reigning World No. 1. Half of the year-end 2019 Top 10 has since retired -- Barty, Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova, Serena Williams and Kiki Bertens -- and three (Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Belinda Bencic) have returned as mothers.

On Saturday, in a master class of craft, Muchova defeated rising teenager Victoria Mboko 6-4, 7-5 in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open final.

“A little bit overwhelmed, to be honest,” Muchova told reporters afterward. “Everything is happening so fast. I'm incredibly happy that I was able to win a title. I would say I nearly forgot the winning feeling because it's been really quite a while.”

Muchova, 29, playing in her 27th WTA 1000 main draw, had posted the best winning percentage in those elite WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz tournaments -- the most of any non-champion. Indeed, her results have always seemed to be less than the sum of her considerable parts.

Consider this: Muchova holds an edge in head-to-head matches against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka (3-2) and No. 3 Elena Rybakina (2-1). Why was there such a startling gap between her talent level and results?

In a word, injuries. Her body has consistently dampened her remarkable athleticism. Muchova has weathered thigh, ankle and, most recently, a serious wrist injury that required February 2024 surgery and kept her off the court for nearly 10 months.

Muchova, who ended a 0-4 run in finals, said that disappointing record was in the back of her mind.

“Yeah, I thought about it,” she said. “I’m feeling in the past that I was playing great tennis and I can take the win as well, but I never did.

“I played against quality opponents [losing to Iga Swiatek, Zheng Qinwen and Coco Gauff twice] that had a great day on that day. For sure, it stuck with me, and I was nervous. But I was just trying to give myself a shot -- if I lose, I lose but let’s try to go for it. I was just patiently waiting for that chance and had that belief that I can still do it -- and I did it.”

In retrospect, it’s surprising that Muchova had won only a single WTA title -- fewer than the pair that McCartney Kessler and Maya Joint each won last year. The only two WTA Tour players to see a larger gap between first and second titles are Sorana Cirstea (13 seasons) and Viktorija Golubic (eight).

And while it was unquestionably Muchova’s moment, Mboko’s achievement is worth celebrating as well. As Muchova put it so succinctly, “She has this boom.”

In only her sixth WTA 1000 main draw, the 19-year-old made her second final after winning last summer in Montreal. On Monday, Mboko will be ranked in the Top 10 along with Mirra Andreeva -- marking the first time two teenagers have found themselves in that exalted company in 17 years, since Victoria Azarenka and Caroline Wozniacki, who were both destined to become Grand Slam champions.

After defeating go-for-it power players like Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko, Muchova was a human changeup.

“I think she has a pretty all-around game, a pretty complete game,” Mboko said. “She can play offense, defense, and she can slice and change things up, so it really caught me off guard.”

That Mboko and Muchova, who is a decade older at 29, each has a career WTA 1000 title puts this final in context. They currently lead all women with 13 (Mboko) and 12 (Muchova) match-wins.

“Winning a 1000, it’s a great achievement,” Muchova said. “For sure, it was a dream of mine. I ticked the box, and I’m very happy. The trophy is beautiful, as we can see. I can’t wait to take it home.”

Wtatennis.com writer Cole Bambini caught up with Muchova after her victory. Here’s what she said:

You talked in your press conference about craving a burger … what’s the dream burger for you?

I’m honestly craving the fries and mayo and a cheeseburger. We’ll see what I’ll be able to get here. I wanted to grab something after I finished my game, but I’m trying to be loyal to my team. Right after this we’re going to a place that was recommended to me.

After the last ball, you smiled at your team, then tilted your head back, eyes closed for a few seconds. In that moment, what were your thoughts?

Yeah, yeah. It’s a big win for me and my team as well, my coaches. I was just very excited for myself and for them that we were able to work on some things at the start of the year and the preseason. That I am and they are able to lift the trophy after a while and get the win. I was just very proud of myself and happy for all of us -- it was just a mix of everything.

After all the injuries you’ve suffered, how precious is finally being fully healthy?

I don’t even want to talk about it, you know? I need to knock on the wood. I still try to same thing, try to take very good care of my body, which I did in the past. It’s a hard-court sport, the intensity of the sport is so tough. The competition is so tough that sometimes injuries happen. I was maybe a little bit more unlucky than the others, but I’m just trying to be as best prepared as I can. I feel good. I don’t know when I could say that the last time after playing a 1000 in a week, every day a match at the end of the tournament and I’m fine to continue.

At the age of 29, do you feel you’re playing your best tennis, and if so, how good does that feel?

I’ve had some continuity. In the past, when I’ve felt really great on the court, something stopped me -- mostly injury-wise. So I think now the difference is I’m building my game, I feel better and I can still go home and do preparation and go to another tournament and keep the consistency. I hope that this year I’ll be able to do this and play throughout the whole year, that’s a big goal for me. There are so many things that I can work on and still get better.

When was the last time you felt this proud of yourself?

It’s hard to say, but yeah, today is for sure going to be at the top. Even before the match I was very nervous. I knew about my record in finals and I was like, 'Oh, how am I going to get through it?’ Then the fact that I did it, really went for it, that I was able to serve it out. That was just a really nice feeling.

What’s next? Will you play in Dubai?

Honestly, I haven’t had a second to think about anything yet but I’ll for sure go to Dubai tomorrow and see how I feel and decide there.

How do you hope to carry this momentum through the rest of the season?

To win a [Grand] Slam was always a dream of mine. I don’t think you need to win a 1000 to be able to win a Slam. I got once to the final [Roland Garros 2023], three times to the semifinals [2021 Australian Open, 2023 and 2024 US Open]. It’s so hard -- everyone is playing so great. You need a lot of things to happen in those two weeks, you need to carry the good tennis with you all the time to be able to lift the trophy there. For sure, it’s a dream of mine and I’ll be working for it.