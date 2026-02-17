WTA Chair Valerie Camillo announces launch of Tour Architecture Council

The new Tour Architecture Council will recommend actionable improvements to the Tour framework that can be implemented as soon as the 2027 season.

Here is Valerie's letter, in full:

A Stronger Framework for Women's Tennis

Dear Players and Tournament Partners,

One of the most rewarding parts of stepping into my role as WTA Chair has been witnessing firsthand the momentum behind women's tennis, driven by our world-class players, incredible tournaments and dedicated fans. The 2026 season is off to a strong start, with elite competition and enthusiastic global fan engagement setting the stage for an exciting year and continued growth.

As Chair, it is my priority to help the WTA capitalize on this momentum and opportunity for the benefit of our members. Accordingly, I've spent time listening to and learning from players and tournaments to understand what is working -- and what isn't -- on Tour.



Over my first 90 days, there has been a clear sentiment across the Tour that the current calendar does not feel sustainable for players given the physical, professional and personal pressures of competing at the highest level. It's important we take a fresh, collaborative look at how to best preserve the high-quality competition that builds value for tournaments and provides an unparalleled experience for fans.

For this reason, today I am establishing the Tour Architecture Council, a representative working group convened by the WTA to develop meaningful improvements to the calendar, commitments and other core elements of the Tour framework.

This group's initial mandate is to develop actionable recommendations for consideration by the WTA Board that can be implemented as soon as the 2027 season. The Council will focus first on areas where the WTA has direct authority to drive change, while also identifying longer-term opportunities that will require broader coordination across the sport.

The Council includes prominent voices from across the global tennis ecosystem, including players from around the world; leaders from premier tournaments across the Americas, Europe, and Asia; and WTA senior leadership -- including myself -- Tour CEO Portia Archer, and experts in Tour operations and calendar planning.

The Council will be chaired by current World No. 5 player Jessica Pegula. As Chair, Jessica brings an active top-player perspective to the Council's work. She will help guide discussions so they reflect the full range of different player experiences on Tour, while working alongside tournament representatives and WTA leadership as the group works to turn these perspectives into action. I am grateful to Jessica and all of the members of the Council for committing their valuable time and expertise to this important effort.

The WTA is uniquely positioned to do this work. Our structure allows us to bring together athletes and tournaments to make decisions impacting the future of our sport. For more than 50 years, this model has resulted in our players being recognized as some of the most renowned and highly compensated athletes in the world, and enabled global expansion for the Tour at an unprecedented level, with attendance and viewership surging. In today's environment, the WTA's convening power and the ability to translate feedback is the most powerful tool we have to deliver real change.

Women's tennis is a global growth engine for our sport, and the WTA is well-equipped to respond with clarity and purpose to today's realities and help position the Tour for continued success. I am grateful to serve as Chair at this important moment, and I look forward to working together to make informed and aligned decisions that support our athletes and the long-term strength of women's tennis.

Thank you for your continued engagement and commitment to our sport.

Sincerely,

Valerie Camillo

Chair, WTA

Who's on the Tour Architecture Council

Jessica Pegula is the Chair of the Tour Architecture Council, and she's joined by Valerie Camillo -- who oversees both the WTA Tour and WTA Ventures -- and Portia Archer.

The Player Class Representatives include former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, current WTA Players' Council member Maria Sakkari, Katie Volynets -- who represents players ranked No. 51-100 on the WTA Players' Council -- and WTA Players' Council Chair Anja Vreg, who serves on the WTA Board of Directors as a Player Representative for Top 20 players.

The Tournament Representatives are Chief Operating Officer and Co-Tournament Director at APG Laura Ceccarelli, Managing Director of Octagon Tennis Alastair Garland and President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment Bob Moran.

The WTA Tour Representatives are WTA Tour Head of Strategy David Highhill, WTA Tour Senior VP of Member Relations Ashley Keber and WTA Tour Senior VP of Tour Operations Joan Pennello.

Statements of Support From Tour Architecture Council Members

"The Tour Architecture Council brings together a representative group of players and tournaments who will work with WTA leadership to turn feedback into collective improvements to the Tour framework. The Council is structured to ensure a wide range of perspectives directly inform the process, and I’m especially grateful that Jessica Pegula has agreed to be Chair. I look forward to working with this group to develop actionable recommendations." - Portia Archer, WTA CEO

"This is a chance to focus on specific parts of the Tour structure and see what can be addressed in the short-term, while continuing the conversation on longer-term improvements in a dedicated, focused way. The WTA has the opportunity and standing to bring a group like this together and I'm grateful they're using that power to advance real change for 2027." - Jessica Pegula

"The Tour Architecture Council reflects a shared commitment across tournaments, players and the WTA to preserve and strengthen the high-quality product that is women’s tennis. I look forward to helping make actionable recommendations that will drive growth and benefit the entire ecosystem." - Bob Moran

