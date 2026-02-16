Week in review: Muchova has her moment and Sakkari returns to the main stage

Karolina Muchova won her first WTA 1000 title, Maria Sakkari surged to the semifinals, Victoria Mboko reached yet another final and more from a jam-packed week in Doha.

The first WTA 1000 tournament of 2026 brought tons of drama, a slew of remarkable comebacks, the return of some friendly faces and a surprising champion.

Doha didn't disappoint, and as the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz heads to Dubai for the finale of the Middle East swing, we're recapping the most notable moments and stories from last week.

Star of the Week

Karolina Muchova

The 29-year-old won the biggest title of her career this past week, dropping just one set en route to her first-ever WTA 1000 trophy. Muchova, 29, came into the final against Victoria Mboko as the underdog — the Canadian defeated Mirra Andreeva, Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko to get to the title match -- but the crafty Czech rode a strong first serve to the title and kept the Canadian on her heels all match.

It was only the second career title for Muchova, a former Top 10 player who has risen to No. 11 in the PIF WTA Rankings.

Breakthrough of the Week

Maria Sakkari

Certainly Muchova had the ultimate breakthrough, but we must give some love to Sakkari, who had a brilliant week in Doha. The former Top 5 player had a resurgent tournament, defeating Jasmine Paolini and Iga Swiatek to reach the semifinals. It was the first time the 30-year-old had beaten the six-time Grand Slam champion in five years, and it was Sakkari's first Top 5 win since 2024, when she beat Coco Gauff in Miami.

Doha felt like a turning point for Sakkari, a statement that she's headed back towards the top. We'll see if she builds on it.

Match of the Week

Victoria Mboko d. Elena Rybakina, Qatar Open quarterfinals

Speaking of stars and breakthroughs, Mboko just continues to play incredible tennis and outplay champions. And her 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win over the Australian Open champion was further proof that she's already one of the best in the world.

Rybakina, who's played at a higher level than anyone on tour this season, came into the match on a nine-match winning streak, and led 4-2 in the third. But the teenager took the final four games to complete the upset.

Mboko ends Rybakina's winning streak in three-set thriller; into Doha semis

Earlier in the tournament, she saved a match point in a win over Andreeva.

Comeback of the Week

Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic d. Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko, Qatar Open doubles final

Mboko's escape was one of the many notable comebacks in Doha. Another came courtesy of Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who came from 5-2 down to win the first set against Ann Li, saved five match points and then came from 4-2 down to win the decider.

As tempting as it was to pick that match, did you see what happened in the doubles final?!

Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic came from 6-0, 5-2 down and saved a championship point to steal the trophy from Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko. It was their second career title together, and first WTA 1000 title.

Upset of the Week

Karolina Pliskova d. Amanda Anisimova, Qatar Open second round

In a match of former Doha champions, 2017 champion Karolina Pliskova -- who was ranked No. 418 coming into the match -- came from behind to defeat defending champion Amanda Anisimova after losing the first set and winning the second in a tiebreaker.

Trailing 4-1 in the decider, the third-seeded Anisimova retired from the match with an illness.

Stat of the Week

109-1

We mentioned above how impressive Sakkari's win over Swiatek was.

For further context -- and to illustrate just how dominant Swiatek has been throughout her career -- that was the first time in 110 WTA 1000 matches that Swiatek lost after taking the first set. She dropped to 109-1. Still pretty good.

Feel-Good Moment of the Week

Welcome back, Zheng!

Playing her first match of 2026 -- and only her third match since Wimbledon last year -- Zheng Qinwen looked in form in her opener, firing 20 aces and 43 winners in a win over Sofia Kenin.

She followed that up with another three-set win over Alycia Parks. Then she went toe to toe with Rybakina in the third round, losing 7-5 in the third set.

What a treat to see her back on court. If she can remain healthy, it's only a matter of time before she's contending for titles again.

Shot of the Week

Victoria Mboko's backhand slice winner

We all know about Mboko's power game, but she also has touch and variety, which is what makes her so dangerous.

Check out this absurd backhand slide that runs away from Rybakina and dies before she can get to it. Nasty. It was deservedly voted our shot of the week.

Hot shot: Victoria Mboko's 'special' slice winner in Doha

Milestone of the Week

Teens in the Top 10

Mboko is into the Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time, joining fellow teenager Andreeva (No. 7). It's the first time in 17 years that two teenagers are in the Top 10. (Victoria Azarenka and Caroline Wozniacki achieved the feat in 2009.)