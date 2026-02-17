Eala earns third Top 10 win, outduels Paolini in energized Dubai night session

It was a Filipino frenzy on Tuesday night in Dubai, as Alexandra Eala captured one of the biggest wins of her career to the delight of the Center Court crowd. She defeated Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to reach the third round of the event for the first time.

As has become customary wherever she plays, Eala drew a large, vocal Filipino crowd to Center Court, and she rewarded them with an inspired performance. The 20-year-old collected her third Top 10 win at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level, and her first since last year’s miraculous Miami semifinal run that put her on the map. The win also sends her to the Round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event for the first time since Miami.

“All the emotions are coming because the tension was so high, especially during that second set,” Eala said in her on-court interview. “So I’m really happy to have gotten through. (Paolini) is a great opponent, obviously, being Top 10 and a former champion here, so to be able to compete with her at this level is a great achievement for me.

“In the tiebreak, I was trying everything to keep myself in check. At the change of ends, I was thinking, you know, this stadium is full of Filipinos. I thought, ‘How many of them are probably praying for me to win?’ So I really had to give everything I got.”

Not known for her serving credentials, Eala was dominant on serve in the opening set. She landed 67% of her first serves and won a robust 86% of those points. She added a 57% mark on second-serve points and did not face a single break point in the set.

