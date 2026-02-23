Watch: Zheng makes surprise cameo on 'The Player's Box'

Zheng Qinwen was a special guest on 'The Player's Box' podcast, sampling FIX chocolate with Jessica Pegula and Desirae Krawczyk. They also discussed the American's nickname, Dafu.

It's been quite a year for Jessica Pegula so far.

The World No. 5 has won 13 of her first 15 matches to start the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season, including a run to the Australian Open semifinals and, most recently, a 10th career title in Dubai.

She's also found continued success off the court with her podcast, The Player's Box, which she co-hosts with Jennifer Brady, Desirae Krawczyk and Madison Keys.

In a recent Instagram segment where Pegula and Krawczyk were sampling snacks in Dubai, they were joined by a friendly face: Zheng Qinwen.

The always-entertaining World No. 24 initially didn't want to sample Dubai's famous FIX chocolate, in her attempt to stay healthy during the tournament, but she ultimately relented and agreed to take a bite of a dark chocolate bar. She approved, giving it an 8 out of 10 and remarking that it's not too sweet for her taste.

The topic then turned to "Dafu," Pegula's nickname on Chinese social media channels. Dafu translates to "Big Rich." Zheng said many on social media wonder why the American doesn't trade in the challenge of playing on the WTA Tour for a "high-class life" of leisure, which cracked the co-hosts up.

Before Zheng left, Krawczyk offered to give her some chocolate for the road, but the disciplined former Australian Open finalist declined, fearing that if the delicacy is in her vicinity, she won't be able to resist the temptation.

"That was not my intention to join, but they are too nice," Zheng told the camera before taking off. "I just can't say no."

Hopefully it won't be her last Player's Box segment. The chemistry is just too good.

Zheng unfortunately withdrew from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships prior to her first match with an an illness. (The segment was filmed several days prior to the start of play.) She's scheduled to return to action early next month at Indian Wells.

Pegula, coming off the momentum of her title in Dubai, is the top seed at this week's ATX Open in Austin.