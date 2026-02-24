A day of impact with Ellen Perez x Special Olympics

At a 30-athlete clinic supported by Yaroslava Shvedova and Daria Jurak, Perez led on-court drills as Special Olympics World Games medalist Clara Lehmkuhl made history as an assistant coach and coin tosser, highlighting a growing commitment to inclusive tennis in the region.

Australian tennis star Ellen Perez joined the WTA Foundation as it proudly celebrated inclusivity through its partnership with Special Olympics. Together, they hosted a Special Olympics tennis clinic for 30 athletes, supported by WTA Alumni Yaroslava Shvedova and Daria Jurak.

Throughout the session, Ellen inspired smiles and confidence as she led drills. Reflecting on her time with the athletes, she shared: “I'm honored to be part of the WTA Tour and its commitment to advancing inclusion in sports. The WTA Foundation's work with Special Olympics is about expanding access to our sport and celebrating all abilities. As tennis players, we can be a pioneering force in the Middle East, giving greater visibility to women in this space. Today was a special opportunity for me to take action and have a direct impact.”

Jorje Ferrari

The occasion was especially meaningful for attendees, including Special Olympics World Games silver medalist Clara Lehmkuhl, who made history as the first Special Olympics athlete to serve as an assistant coach at a WTA clinic. Clara was later honored on Center Court as the official coin tosser ahead of the match between Liudmila Samsonova and Janice Tjen.

In addition, eight Special Olympics coaches participated in a dedicated community‑coach training course, and Special Olympics UAE committed to launching its first-ever developmental tennis programs—marking a significant step toward expanding inclusive tennis opportunities in the region.