WTA Foundation’s 2025 Impact Report puts purpose into play

As the tour turns toward the Sunshine Swing, the WTA Foundation’s latest report offers a clear look at lives changed -- from women’s health initiatives to youth access and leadership programs.

While the competition heats up ahead of the Sunshine Swing, there’s one reflection in the rearview that simply cannot be missed: the WTA Foundation’s 2025 Impact Report. Revealing a moving summary of lives touched, opportunities created, and progress made, the report demonstrates the power of tennis when used as a force for good.

Behind every figure in the 2025 report is a real-life change: a mother receiving lifesaving care, a young person discovering confidence through sport, a community strengthened through opportunity, inclusion, and leadership. This is why the WTA Foundation exists—to leverage the power of tennis to improve lives and expand what is possible for women and girls around the world.

The report highlights how the Foundation advances women’s health, expands access to tennis, and develops the next generation of leaders through disciplined, year-round programs. Delivered in partnership with athletes, communities, and global institutions, the WTA’s platform translates purpose into action and impact into measurable progress.

It also points to the challenges that remain. While complex and long-term, the vision is clear: a world where women are healthy, empowered, and equipped to lead. Click here to explore the full 2025 Impact Report and learn how, together, the WTA is rallying the world for women, youth, and communities everywhere.