Monica Puig opens up about motherhood and maternal health

At the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Puig joined leaders from the WTA Foundation and UNICEF to spotlight the Global Women’s Health Fund, linking the rise of Top 10 mothers Belinda Bencic and Elina Svitolina to a broader push for stronger maternal nutrition and support worldwide.

Courtside at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Tournament Host, WTA Legend, and recent mom Monica Puig used her voice to spotlight the WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund, elevating maternal health as a defining issue for women’s sport.

Speaking on a panel moderated by Bloomberg’s Joumanna Bercetche, the conversation brought important voices together on maternal health—fittingly, just as WTA moms Belinda Bencic and Elina Svitolina became the first two mothers ever ranked inside the Top 10 simultaneously, proving that motherhood and elite performance are fully compatible when strong support structures are in place.

Puig reflected on how becoming a mother reshaped her understanding of strength, shifting her focus from titles and rankings to legacy and long-term impact. While acknowledging her access to world‑class prenatal care and postpartum support, she emphasized that millions of women globally still lack essential maternal health services and nutrition.

Through the Global Women’s Health Fund—developed in partnership with UNICEF—the WTA Foundation has mobilized resources to close critical gaps in maternal nutrition, including access to prenatal vitamins that can prevent anemia and reduce infant mortality. Leaders Ann Austin of the WTA Foundation, Dr. Alyazia Ali Al-Kuwaiti of Mubadala, and Roland Kupka of UNICEF reinforced that women’s health is foundational economic infrastructure, influencing workforce resilience and long-term productivity.

“As a former athlete and a new mom, nutrition and health feel deeply personal,” shared Monica. “You don’t fully appreciate how foundational they are until you experience it yourself. Supporting the WTA Foundation’s work around women’s nutrition feels like a way to give back and help create better outcomes for women and families globally. The WTA Foundation is doing tangible, impactful work. I’ve always believed athletes have a responsibility to use their platforms for something meaningful, and maternal health is one of those areas where relatively small interventions can truly change lives.”

Puig concluded that when sport leverages its global platform intentionally, it can help reshape systems — ensuring motherhood expands opportunity and that every woman, everywhere, has the support to thrive.