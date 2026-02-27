Paolini wins on tournament debut to reach Merida quarterfinals

Jasmine Paolini had a quintessential get-right performance in her win against lucky loser Priscilla Hon, winning 12 of 14 games to advance to the quarterfinals in Merida.

Jasmine Paolini defeated Priscilla Hon 6-0, 6-2 in 1 hour and 11 minutes on Thursday night in Merida to reach her first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz quarterfinal of the season.

The top seed had last reached a quarterfinal in October in Ningbo, but it was clear from the opening point she had both the touch and good fortune needed to move past the lucky loser. A net cord that dropped onto Hon’s side of the court gave Paolini the first point of the match, and after holding, she broke the Australian for a 2-0 lead.

That sparked an eight-game run to open the match. Hon broke early in the second set to get on the board and close the gap to 2-1, but the Italian won four of the final five games to close out a routine victory in her Merida debut.

“Usually, you always play in the same places in tennis, but I’m so happy to visit a new place,” Paolini said in her on-court interview. “Tournaments in Mexico are always nice, organized and the crowds are really passionate, so I’m happy to be back in Mexico and the first time in Merida.”

The World No. 7 entered the tournament late as a wild card, looking to regain momentum after losing both of her opening matches during the Middle East swing, dropping her record to 3-7 in her last 10 matches.

Despite the recent skid, Paolini played disciplined tennis on Thursday, winning by keeping the ball in play and backing it up with a strong second serve. She finished with 13 winners to 14 unforced errors and won 90% (9 of 10) of her second-serve points.

Hon meanwhile struggled on serve throughout the match, landing just 43% of her first serves and winning 55% of those points. She managed only 22% (6 of 27) on her second serve, allowing Paolini to convert 6 of 11 break points.

With the win, Paolini moves into the quarterfinals to face an in-form Katie Boulter. Paolini leads the head-to-head 3-2 and has won the past two meetings, both in straight sets.