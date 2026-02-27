Doha champ Muchova wins Middle East Star of the Swing fan vote

Karolina Muchova is the Middle East Star of the Swing after winning her first career WTA 1000 title in Doha. She narrowly edged Jessica Pegula, who won her 10th career title in Dubai.

Karolina Muchova has won the fan vote for Middle East Star of the Swing.

Unlike the vote for Australian Star of the Swing, which Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina won in a landslide, this one was neck and neck until the end.

Muchova, who won her first career WTA 1000 title in Doha -- and first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title since 2019 -- received 29 percent of the vote, narrowly edging Jessica Pegula, who got 26 percent.

Pegula won the title in Dubai, her fourth career WTA 1000 title and 10th title overall.

Champions Reel: How Karolina Muchova won Doha 2026

Muchova won six matches en route to the title, dropping just one set -- to Maria Sakkari in the semifinals -- and defeating Victoria Mboko 6-4, 7-5 in the final.

Pegula played one less match in Dubai after receiving a first-round bye, but defeated four Top 20 players -- Iva Jovic, Clara Tauson, Amanda Anisimova and Elina Svitolina -- in four days.

Sara Bejlek, who won seven matches in eight days to capture her first career WTA title in Abu Dhabi, came in third place. The 20-year-old Czech had to win two qualifying matches to break into the main draw, just the second WTA 500 main draw of her career. She also picked up the first two Top 20 wins of her career, against Clara Tauson and Ekaterina Alexandrova, in the semifinals and final, respectively.

Champions Reel: How Sara Bejlek won Abu Dhabi 2026

In fourth was Mboko, who upset Mirra Andreeva and Rybakina to make the final in Doha and made her debut in the Top 10 of the PIF WTA Rankings.

Also receiving votes was Sakkari -- who upset Iga Swiatek, reached the Doha semifinals and moved up 18 spots in the PIF WTA rankings -- and Alexandrova, who reached the Abu Dhabi final and won the doubles title with Maya Joint.

A pair of doubles teams also received votes. Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic came from 6-0, 5-2 down and saved a championship point to win the doubles title in Doha. And the team of Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani won the doubles title in Dubai, their first title together since 2022.