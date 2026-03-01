Hook 'em! Texas favorite Stearns delivers in Austin, wins second WTA title

Peyton Stearns, the 2022 NCAA champion, fulfilled her promise by winning the ATX Open in her adopted hometown of Austin. She defeated Taylor Townsend in a thrilling final to secure her second tour-level singles title after a series of tough matches. Stearns' resilience and determination were on full display as she overcame setbacks to claim victory.

Three years ago, American Peyton Stearns picked up her first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz main-draw win at the ATX Open -- her adopted hometown tournament after a fruitful college tennis career at the nearby University of Texas -- and reached the quarterfinals. Since then, Stearns maintained it would be nice if a Longhorn could take the tournament's trophy.

The 2022 NCAA champion made good on that promise on Sunday with a 7-6(8), 7-5 win over fellow American Taylor Townsend -- a gritty 2 hour and 22-minute win that earned her a second tour-level singles title.

Stearns, currently ranked No. 53, came into the tournament having lost in the first round in each of the last two years -- and when she lost the opening set of her first match of the week against Francesca Jones, an unlucky hat trick seemed a realistic possibility. But she rallied for that win, and won two more three-setters in the three subsequent rounds to advance to her first tour-level singles final in nearly two full years -- and first on hard courts. Stearns last reached a final on tour in May of 2024, when she won the clay-court WTA 250 in Rabat, Morocco.

Against Townsend, she trailed again -- having lost the only prior meeting between the two compatriots. The left-hander, contesting her first WTA singles final, led for almost the entirety of the first set, and had two set points on Stearns' serve at 5-3. But the 24-year-old saved them both, and saved another in the tiebreak -- before finally wrapping up the set herself on her fifth opportunity.

In the second set, Townsend was the one who erased deficits -- twice coming from a break behind -- and was two points away from forcing a third set. But Stearns stood tall to hold serve for 5-5 after being pushed to deuce from 40-0, a game that kicked off a run of three straight to her that won the match.

The match marked the second straight all-American title match in Austin, as Jessica Pegula beat McCartney Kessler to win the 2025 crown.

But hours later, Townsend made sure she wasn't leaving Austin without the big prize: She and Storm Hunter, the top seeds in doubles, won that title with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 3 seeds Eudice Chong and Liang En-shuo.