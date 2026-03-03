Memphis returns to WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz calendar for 2026

The WTA 250 Memphis Classic will take place the week of July 27 at Leftwich Tennis Centre, marking the city’s first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz event since 2013 and replacing Cleveland on the summer schedule.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Monday announced that Memphis (Tennessee, USA) will return to the WTA Tour calendar for the first time in almost 15 years.

The WTA 250 Memphis Classic will take place the week of July 27 (replacing the Cleveland event which was due to be held in late August) and will be played on outdoor hard courts with a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw.

It marks the first time a WTA tournament has been held in Memphis since 2013 when the U.S. National Indoor Championships was staged in the city, which counts Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka as former champions.

The 2026 Memphis Classic will be held at the Leftwich Tennis Centre which completed a multimillion-dollar renovation and expansion in 2023.

The announcement of Memphis' return to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz comes after an exciting start to the 2026 season in which there have already been 10 (update after Austin and Merida) different singles champions, including Jessica Pegula winning her landmark 10th WTA title at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships last month.

