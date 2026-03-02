Sabalenka sits front row for Gucci at Milan Fashion Week

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka made a stylish statement at Milan Fashion Week in Gucci attire. Surrounded by fashion icons, she praised the collection as "breathtaking" in one of her first public appearances for the brand since signing as an ambassador in January.

The newest face of Italian fashion house Gucci is already looking right at home. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was among a star-studded front row at the brand's "Primavera" Fall 2026 show at Milan Fashion Week this week ahead of her upcoming return to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in Indian Wells.

Sabalenka looked ready for the catwalk herself wearing head-to-toe Gucci, "throwing 'fits" including an all-black ensemble with a striped blazer which she later swapped out for a striking fur coat. The head-turning look got the approval of her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, and former doubles World No. 1 Elena Vesnina, among others.

"Super proud that female tennis player is making such a career in fashion!" wrote former Polish pro Paula Kania-Chodun, who peaked at World No. 58 in doubles, as Vesnina dubbed Sabalenka a "queen."

As models showcased looks curated by Gucci's new creative director Denma, royalty -- in the figurative sense -- was on Sabalenka's left and right.

She was photographed seated with stars including fashion mogul Donatella Versace, socialite Romeo Beckham, singer Shawn Mendes, and F1 driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

When all was said and done, Sabalenka called the collection was "breathtaking" and that she was "grateful to have witnessed such a defining moment."

Sabalenka hasn't competed since a Jan. 31 loss to rival Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final -- which closed a headline-grabbing tournament for the 27-year-old.

Earlier in the fortnight, she was revealed as Gucci's newest global brand ambassador in a striking social media collaboration in which she played tennis in a dramatic fringed cape.

After the reveal, she said working with the label "means the world."

"They’re bold. They’re elegant. They’re super cool," she gushed in Melbourne. "I feel like it’s a perfect fit, the collaboration. I don’t know. I’m the happiest person on earth right now. I couldn’t dream a few months ago that I’ll join the best brand. Right now I’m just super happy.”

Sabalenka will be the top seed at next week's BNP Paribas Open, where she seeks her second title of the season, and first title at the tournament following runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2025.