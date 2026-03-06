Vote: What was the hottest shot of the week in Indian Wells?

Relive it all: Sabalenka vs. Raducanu goes the distance in Cincinnati

We've rounded up the best shots from the first week at Indian Wells. Check them out, and make sure to vote for your favorite.

Ah, Tennis Paradise.

The Sunshine Double kicked off this week in Indian Wells, with first- and second-round matches at the BNP Paribas Open.

This week has been loaded with 16-match days, as the field gets whittled down from 96 players. That means plenty of thrilling matches -- and plenty of incredible shots.

We've rounded up the hottest shots on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz this week. Check them out, and make sure to vote for your favorite below.

Anastasia Potapova's backhand crosscourt winner

Leading 4-3 in the third set against Marina Stakusic, Anastasia Potapova was put on the defensive immediately in this point, scrambling and lunging at balls from deep behind the baseline to stay in it. After Potapova hit a nifty one-handed backhand to force yet another shot, she quickly got back into position and drilled a brilliant backhand crosscourt winner.

Hot shot: Anastasia Potapova's super scrambling in Indian Wells

Potapova went on to take the third set 7-5 for the comeback win.

A pair of perfect passes

This is a 2-for-1, but the shots are so good -- and so similar -- that we combined them into one highlight.

We start with Himeno Sakatsume, who hit a winning forehand pass in the corner off an Alycia Parks volley.

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva did the same thing off a Caty McNally volley, though hers was a backhand that found the crosscourt angle.

Hot shots: Sakatsume and Jimenez Kasintseva find the passes in Indian Wells

Sakatsume defeated Parks 6-4, 6-3, and Jimenez Kasintseva overcame McNally 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Tereza Valentova's rapid reaction

Serving at deuce, Tereza Valentova came in to the net to retrieve Donna Vekic's drop shot, which she dumped into the crosscourt service box. Vekic went for the running forehand pass, but Valentova reacted in time to get a racquet on it and hit a volley winner.

Hot shot: Valentova's rapid reaction steals point at net

Vekic went on to win the set in a tiebreaker for the 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) win.

Katerina Siniakova's trifecta of creativity

Earlier we had a 2-for-1 -- now we have a 3-for-1. The difference is all three shots are from one player.

Everyone knows how creative Katerina Siniakova is on court, and that was on full display in her first-round match against Sofia Kenin.

First, up 2-1 in the third set, the 29-year-old casually chopped a forehand slice winner crosscourt that just got over the net and barely bounced off the ground. Then, in the next game, Siniakova sprinted to counter a drop shot with one of her own. Loaded with spin, it left the American vulnerable to the easy winner.

And finally, up the advantage in that same game, Siniakova ran back to the baseline to retrieve a lob, lunged to return a booming forehand in the corner and then won the point with a backhand pass on the tough short hop.

Katerina Siniakova's three hottest shots in the Indian Wells first round

Siniakova came from 6-1, 4-2 down to beat Kenin 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Ruzic's spectacular passes

Leading Jennifer Brady late in the third set, Antonia Ruzic hit a pair of backbreaking shots to pull away.

First, with Ruzic up 3-0, the Croatian hit a backhand chop down the line that skirted past Brady's racquet. Later in the set, up 5-0, Brady was in front of the service line when Ruzic hit a sparkling crosscourt forehand pass for the winner.

Ruzic took the third set 6-2 to advance to the second round.