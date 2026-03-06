Vekic fends off Indian Wells newcomer Valentova for first 2026 tour-level win

Wild card Donna Vekic battled her way through a valiant Tereza Valentova in a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) win at the first round of Indian Wells. Vekic picked up her first tour-level win of the 2026 season.

The circumstances for Donna Vekic and Tereza Valentova's first-round match at Indian Wells could not have been more different.

Vekic, making her 11th appearance at the BNP Paribas Open, was seeking her first tour-level win of 2026. As for Valentova in her Indian Wells debut, the rising Czech teenage star eyed another pivotal win of a breakthrough stretch from 2025 and into 2026 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Veteran experience prevailed over teenage stardom in Thursday afternoon's match at a windy Stadium 3 in Indian Wells Tennis Garden as Vekic fended off Valentova 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) in a 2-hour and 38-minute thriller. The Croatian earned her first tour-level win since the Chennai Open in October, and will face Jessica Pegula in the second round.

Compared to a year ago, Vekic entered Indian Wells ranked No. 22, but now is ranked No. 103 in the PIF WTA Rankings. Receiving a wild card, Vekic faced direct entrant Valentova -- who at this time in 2025 -- was navigating her way to the final at ITF W75 in Trnava, Slovakia ranked just inside the top 200.

For a straight-sets win, this is as close as it could have gotten with two tiebreaks, and each player was broken just twice. The first two games of the match foreshadowed of what was to come with a deuce in each that totaled a combined 18 minutes. Valentova struck with the match's first break and sprinted to a 3-1 lead, though Vekic remained composed to recapture the set's lead at 4-3. In the first-set tiebreak, down 6-4, Valentova double faulted with a poor ball toss.

In the second up 6-5, Valentova had two set points to force a deciding third on the return, but one shot went straight to net while the other sailed long and forced a deuce. Vekic capitalized, hitting one of her nine aces in the deuce, to create the tiebreak.

Though needing four match points, Vekic withstood the valiant Valentova, and now advances to the second round of any event in 2026 since reaching the final at the WTA 125 in Manila in January.