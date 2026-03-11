Noskova dominates Eala to book Indian Wells quarterfinal spot

Linda Noskova, seeded 14th, dominated Alex Eala in straight sets at the BNP Paribas Open to reach her first tour-level quarterfinal of the season. She will face Talia Gibson in the quarterfinals, with both players having hit over 100 winners this week. It will be their first meeting on tour.

Playing the final match of the day on Stadium 1, Noskova began by breaking Eala’s serve in the first game and never looked back. She held to go up 2-0, and from 4-2 in the first set the Czech won eight games in a row to close out the match 6-2, 6-0 in 55 minutes.

Noskovam ranked No. 14 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, hit seven aces and saved the only break point she faced. She converted five of eight break-point opportunities against Eala’s serve.

Competing in Indian Wells for the fourth time in her career, Noskova reached the quarterfinals at the tournament for the first time. At 21, she is the second-youngest Czech player to reach three quarterfinals at the WTA 1000 level since the format was introduced in 2009, older only than Marketa Vondrousova. She is also one of three Czech women to reach the round of 16 this fortnight, along with No. 13 seed Karolina Muchova and Katerina Siniakova.

