Rankings Watch: Rybakina up to No. 2, Gibson soars into Top 100

Indian Wells finalist Elena Rybakina climbs to World No. 2 for the first time in the latest edition of the PIF WTA Rankings, while Talia Gibson, Alexandra Eala and Cristina Bucsa all hit significant milestones.

The Sunshine Swing continued on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz over the past two weeks with the season’s third WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells.

The tournament culminated in the 16th meeting between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. World No. 1 Sabalenka, who had lost to Rybakina in the finals of the Australian Open, last year’s WTA Finals Riyadh and Indian Wells in 2023, saved championship point to win a razor-thin title match and capture her first Indian Wells trophy.

Sabalenka became the first player to win multiple titles in 2026 and improved to 17-1 on the season, maintaining her hold on the top spot in the PIF WTA Rankings.

For the first time, Rybakina sits directly behind her. The 26-year-old rises one place from No. 3 to make her debut at World No. 2 -- just eight months after falling to No. 13 last July.

Since then, Rybakina has compiled a 13-match winning streak -- the longest of her career on the WTA Tour -- capturing titles in Ningbo and at the WTA Finals Riyadh, along with her second Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open. She also recorded 12 consecutive victories over Top 10 opponents, a run that ended with Sabalenka’s win in the Indian Wells final.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, Indian Wells semifinalist Elina Svitolina and quarterfinalist Victoria Mboko both climb one spot to No. 8 and No. 9 respectively, with 2025 champion Mirra Andreeva falling to No. 10 after exiting in the third round to Katerina Siniakova. Mboko, who was making her tournament debut, is up to a new career high.

Gibson rockets into Top 100; Eala, Bucsa break Top 30

The surprise of Indian Wells was undoubtedly Australia's Talia Gibson. Ranked No. 112, the 21-year-old qualifier had previously won only three tour-level matches and had not defeated any opponent ranked inside the Top 60. Indian Wells marked her 12th WTA main draw, but only her fourth without a wild card.

But Gibson opened her main-draw campaign by notching her first career Top 50 win over Ann Li. Her first Top 20 win followed, over Ekaterina Alexandrova, and then her second, over Clara Tauson. It didn't stop there -- Gibson stunned Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round for her first victory over a Top 10 player, advancing to her first tour-level quarterfinal. She makes her Top 100 debut in style this week, soaring 44 places to No. 68.

Alexandra Eala and Cristina Bucsa also break significant new ground this week, both entering the Top 30 for the first time. Eala, making her tournament debut, reached the last 16 after advancing via retirement past Coco Gauff, and climbs three places from No. 32 to No. 29. Merida champion Bucsa extended her winning streak to six by making the second round and is up one place from No. 31 to No. 30.

Kalinina, Tararudee, Andreescu, Oliynykova boosted by WTA 125 success

Two WTA 125 events on clay in Antalya and one on hard courts in Austin also took place during the Indian Wells fortnight.

Former No. 25 Anhelina Kalinina, on her way back from a six-month injury hiatus in 2025, was the star of the Turkish swing. Having been the runner-up at Antalya 1 (three weeks ago), the Ukrainian swept Antalya 2 and Antalya 3 -- the latter without dropping a set -- to emerge from the trio of events with a 14-1 record. Kalinina, who dipped out of the Top 200 a month ago, rockets up 62 places from No. 189 to No. 127 this week.

Antalya 2 saw Kalinina defeat Oleksandra Oliynykova in the biggest all-Ukrainian final in WTA history to date. Oliynykova, a three-time WTA 125 champion last year and a semifinalist in Cluj-Napoca this year, climbs seven places from No. 73 to a new career high of No. 66.

At Antalya 3, Kalinina bested another former Top 30 player, 2021 Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek, in the final. The Slovenian jumps 18 places from No. 148 to No. 130 -- her highest ranking since July 2024.

Meanwhile in Austin, qualifier Lanlana Tararudee emerged triumphant from a field that included two former Grand Slam champions, Bianca Andreescu and Sloane Stephens, as well as former Top 20 players Emma Navarro, Paula Badosa, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Donna Vekic. Tararudee defeated Andreescu in a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, final barnburner to claim her first WTA 125 title -- and become the second Thai player to do so this year already, following Mananchaya Sawangkaew's run in Mumbai last month.

Tararudee, 21, rises 18 places from No. 124 to a new career high of No. 106. Andreescu, who defeated Badosa in the semifinals and whose overall season record is now 17-4, is up another 19 places from No. 165 to No. 149.

Two players have returned to the Top 100 after reaching WTA 125 semifinals -- Badosa, up six spots to No. 100, and Antalya 3 semifinalist Veronika Erjavec, who climbs 11 places to a new career high of No. 91.

Other notable rankings movements

Anastasia Zakharova, +12 to No. 74: Zakharova qualified and made the second round of Indian Wells, then backed it up by reaching the Austin WTA 125 quarterfinals (after defeating Sloane Stephens in qualifying). The 24-year-old is up to a new career high.

Hanne Vandewinkel, +11 to No. 104: The 21-year-old Belgian is on a 15-match winning streak after claiming her third straight ITF title at the Trnava W75 two weeks ago without dropping a set. Vandewinkel is up to a new career high this week.

Katarzyna Kawa, +15 to No. 131: Two-time WTA finalist Kawa reached back-to-back WTA 125 semifinals at Antalya 2 and Antalya 3 over the past two weeks.

Kayla Day, +23 to No. 164: Former No. 84 Day qualified for Indian Wells and defeated Francesca Jones to reach the second round -- her first tour-level win since Tokyo 2023.

Noma Noha Akugue, +20 to No. 193: Noha Akugue, the 2023 Hamburg finalist, is on a 10-match winning streak after capturing her second consecutive ITF title at the Helsinki W50 two weeks ago. The 22-year-old German returns to the Top 200 for the first time since September 2024.

Storm Hunter, +33 to No. 201: Hunter, 31, continued her comeback from an Achilles injury by reaching the second round of Indian Wells as a qualifier.

Ena Shibahara, +32 to No. 209: Former No. 116 Shibahara snapped a five-match losing streak last week to reach the Kyoto ITF W75 final.

Akasha Urhobo, +51 to No. 264: Urhobo won her second ITF W35 title of 2026 three weeks ago in Arcadia. The 19-year-old American rises to a new career high.

Alisa Oktiabreva, +41 to No. 284: Oktiabreva, 17, is also up to a new career high after winning the Monastir ITF W35 three weeks ago.

Alexandra Shubladze, +36 to No. 198: Shubladze, 20, claimed her third ITF W35 title since September three weeks ago in Antalya, and enters the Top 300 for the first time.

Ane Mintegi Del Olmo, +67 to No. 300: The 2021 Wimbledon junior champion, Spain's Mintegi Del Olmo captured the Heraklion ITF W35 title two weeks ago -- her fourth title at that level since May. The 22-year-old makes her Top 300 debut this week.

Hayu Kinoshita, +99 to No. 315: The Japanese 19-year-old came out of qualifying to win her first ITF W75 title last week in Kyoto on home soil, and leaps to a new career high.

Vaishnavi Adkar, +71 to No. 397: Adkar followed her shock run to the Bengaluru ITF W100 final in February with another strong performance on home soil, winning her first ITF W35 title in Kalaburagi two weeks ago. The Indian 21-year-old is up to a new career high.

Thea Frodin, +231 to No. 792: American 17-year-old Frodin reached her first pro final three weeks ago in Arcadia, qualifying and defeating Kristina Liutova in the semifinals.