Miami masterclass: Mboko rips 32 winners in dominant win over Blinkova

Gauff fine-tunes her game in Miami as she eyes a breakthrough run at home

Victoria Mboko dominated Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the third round of the Miami Open for the first time. She hit 32 winners and converted six of seven break-point opportunities in the win.

MIAMI -- Unfazed by an early rain delay, No. 10 seed Victoria Mboko dominated Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the Miami Open third round for the first time.

The match was initially supposed to start at 10:30 a.m., one of the first on Friday, but was pushed back due to rain. Then, after Mboko and Blinkova traded breaks in the second and third games of the first set, a sudden downpour halted play.

When they resumed close to 1:00 p.m., Mboko wasted no time taking control of the match. She lost one more game in the first set, but took the final eight games of the match to lock down the commanding straight-sets win.

Mboko was aggressive and overpowering, firing four aces and 32 winners. She also handled Blinkova's serve exceptionally well, winning over 70 percent of her first-serve return points and converting six of her seven break-point opportunities.

It was the first career meeting between Blinkova and Mboko on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

It's only Mboko's second time playing this tournament, after reaching the second round last year. She'll play either 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya or Anastasia Zakharova in the third round.