Anisimova closes chapter with coach Vleeshouwers: 'Thank you for everything'

Amanda Anisimova, World No. 6, and coach Hendrik Vleeshouwers part ways after nearly two-year successful partnership. Anisimova rose in rankings, reached Grand Slam finals, and won WTA 1000 titles under his guidance. Both thanked each other for the journey and wished success.

World No. 6 Amanda Anisimova has mutally parted ways with her coach of nearly two years, Hendrik Vleeshouwers, the pair announced on Friday.

The American hired Vleeshouwers as her coach in 2024, following a highly-publicized hiatus from the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. Linking up for the grass-court season, their partnership immediately bore fruit as Anisimova was nominated for the 2024 WTA Comeback Player of the Year award after rising nearly 400 places in the PIF WTA Rankings by the end of the season and reaching her first WTA 1000 final in Toronto that August. But it blossomed fully in 2025, where Anisimova became a bona fide Top 10 player by reaching two Grand Slam singles finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, and adding two WTA 1000 titles to her trophy case. Vleeshouwers was named the 2025 WTA Coach of the Year by his peers as a result of Anisimova's season.

Anisimova called the partnership "quite the ride and journey together" in a social media statement confirming their split.

"Last year holds so many special moments and achievements together that I will never forget!" she wrote. "We picked up some trophies and incredible milestones, but all the laughs and behind the scenes moments I’ll carry with me even more.

"Thank you Rick, thank you for everything you’ve done for me. For seeing and treating me as a human first, before an athlete. That meant the world to me, and made for a great partnership. Your dedication, loyalty, and passion is undeniable! I wish you nothing but happiness and success in whatever comes next for you in this chapter!"

Vleeshouwers wrote a heartfelt message to the 24-year-old in his own social media post announcing the split, saying in part: "Thanks for all the good times and being you. We have always valued the journey more then the destination and It’s been a privilege to be part of yours. I wish you nothing but success and happiness moving forward and I’ll always be rooting for you."

Before working with Anisimova, Vleeshouwers had stints with Belgians Elise Mertens and Yanina Wickmayer.

Anisimova is 11-6 so far this season, with a semifinal effort at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and a quarterfinal showing at the Australian Open among her first-quarter highlights. She will kick off her clay-court spring at the WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open, which begins March 30.