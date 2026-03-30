Miami champ Sabalenka moves atop PIF Race to the Finals Leaderboard

With her Sunshine Double sweep, Aryna Sabalenka sits atop the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard. She's followed by Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Muchova.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- Aryna Sabalenka became the fifth player in WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz history to complete the Sunshine Double, winning the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open presented by Itau. By virtue of her back-to-back titles at Indian Wells and Miami, Sabalenka moves to the top of the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.

Sabalenka sweeps the Sunshine Double

Sabalenka is the fifth player to complete the Sunshine Double since both events (Indian Wells and Miami) were calendarized in 1989, following Steffi Graf (1994 and 1996), Kim Clijsters (2005), Victoria Azarenka (2016) and Iga Swiatek (2022).

Sabalenka’s historical run at the two WTA 1000 events in March earned her 2,000 race points, paving the way to her climb. She overtakes Elena Rybakina, the 2026 Australian Open champion who also enjoyed success at the back-to-back WTA 1000s. Rybakina reached the title match in Indian Wells and finished as a semifinalist in Miami. (Both losses came against Sabalenka.) Rybakina earned 1,040 race points and is in the No. 2 position on the Leaderboard.

With Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina staying at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, Karolina Muchova climbed one spot on the Leaderboard to No. 5 after earning 510 race points during Indian Wells (round of 16) and Miami (semifinals).

The Race Leaderboard ultimately determines qualification for the WTA Finals, and also provides insight into the players making the strongest start to the 2026 season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Aryna Sabalenka sits atop the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.

Siniakova and Townsend also complete the Sunshine Double

The doubles team of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend also wrote their names in the record books this weekend by completing the Sunshine Double, winning the titles in Indian Wells and Miami. They are the first paring to achieve the feat since 2019, when Sabalenka partnered with Elise Mertens that year to lift both trophies.

The USA-Czech duo move up to third on the Leaderboard, trailing second-place Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani and leaders Aleksandra Krunic and Anna Danilina.

Aleksandra Krunic and Anna Danilina are No. 1 on the doubles leaderboard.

Click here to see the full PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard in singles and doubles.

The WTA Tour calendar now switches attention to the Credit One Charleston Open and the Copa Colsanitas Colsubsidio this week. Click here to see the full 2026 WTA calendar.

The WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF features the Top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard. (The eighth spot goes to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam, if ranked No. 8 to No. 20).

The year-end tournament showcases the world's eight best singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format, with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.