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WTA Legends

WTA and ATP alumni tee off at Indian Wells golf outing

WTA Legends
1m read 30 Mar 2026 2h ago
ATP and WTA alumni at the annual golf tournament at Indian Wells

Summary

Held during Indian Wells' middle weekend, the ATP & WTA Alumni Golf Tournament has become a popular tradition during the BNP Paribas Open.

highlights

Siniakova and Townsend become sixth women's pair to complete Sunshine Double

04:57
Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova, Miami 2026

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- 1979 Australian Open doubles champion Barbara Jordan was among the former stars who took part in the ATP & WTA Alumni Golf Tournament earlier this month during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Jordan was joined by fellow WTA alumni Debbie Graham Shaffer, Heather Ludloff, Tara Snyder, Robin Archibald, Lea Antonoplis Inouye and Anna Maria Ruffels for the annual outing, which brings together former players from both tours for a day of friendly competition and amity.

Held during the tournament’s middle weekend, the golf event has become a popular tradition at the BNP Paribas Open, giving alumni the opportunity to reconnect and enjoy time together away from the courts in Tennis Paradise.

Below are the results from the tournament.

ATP and WTA alumni at the annual golf tournament at Indian Wells

ATP and WTA alumni at the annual golf tournament at Indian Wells

ATP & WTA Alumni Golf Tournament results

Low Team Net Champions: Steve Rogul, Adam Rogul, first-time alumni participant Mark Kaplan, Jason Meyers (270)

Low Team Net Finalist/Runner-Ups: First-time alumni participant Roger Smith, Erroll Smith, first-timer Rogeria Silva, Darren Beckman (274)

Individual Low ATP Alumni Member: Mark Kaplan (72) 

Individual Low WTA Alumni Member: Lea Antonoplis Inouye (92) 

Closet to the Hole: Lea Antonoplis (WTA) and Laurie Warder (ATP)

Longest Drive: Rogeria Silva (men) and Nesha Holmes (women)

Must See

 

WTA Staff

Summary

Held during Indian Wells' middle weekend, the ATP & WTA Alumni Golf Tournament has become a popular tradition during the BNP Paribas Open.

highlights

Siniakova and Townsend become sixth women's pair to complete Sunshine Double

04:57
Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova, Miami 2026