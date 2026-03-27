Vote: What was the best shot of the Miami Open?

As the Miami Open draw has been whittled down from 96 to 2, we've rounded up our five favorite shots from the WTA 1000 tournament. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and vote for your pick.

There's still one match left to be played in Miami, but as the 96-player draw has been whittled down to two, we've witnessed dozens of incredible matches and jaw-dropping shots.

We've combed through them all and rounded up the five most spectacular shots from the Miami Open.

Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your favorite WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz shot from the last two weeks in South Florida.

Mirra Andreeva's pinpoint pass

Mirra Andreeva pounded the corners a couple of times before changing course with a backhand drop shot, which Marie Bouzkova got to and pushed deep into the court. Andreeva responded with a perfect pass that breezed past Bouzkova and hugged the line.

Andreeva closed out that second set for the 7-6 (4), 6-2 win.

Threading the needle! Mirra Andreeva pulls off pinpoint pass in Miami

Jelena Ostapenko's running forehand winner

On triple break point early in the deciding third set against Jasmine Paolini, Jelena Ostapenko responded to Paolini's moonball with one of her own. Hard-hitting groundstrokes followed, and after the Italian hit a backhand down the line, Ostapenko countered with a perfect running forehand winner down the line.

Ostapenko narrowly won the set to complete the 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 upset.

Hot shot: Jelena Ostapenko's forehand scorcher on the run in Miami

Coco Gauff's backhand winner on the run

Coco Gauff's movement and defense have been stellar throughout the tournament, and both were on display during this wild point against Sorana Cirstea. At 3-3, 15-all in the second set, Gauff hit a one-handed backhand return from behind the baseline, then sprinted to the other corner and hit a running forehand crosscourt. Cirstea, close to the net, tried to put her away with a drop shot. But the speedy World No. 4 got there and drilled a backhand winner crosscourt to take the point.

'Oh boy, can she run!' Coco Gauff's defense has Miami crowd on its feet

Hailey Baptiste's slice down the line

Hailey Baptiste had a breakthrough couple of weeks in Miami, reaching her first career WTA 1000 quarterfinal. Her success was due, in part, to spectacular shots like this. Leading 3-2 in the second set, Ostapenko chipped an awkward, angled slice towards the sideline. The American, in perfect position, responded with a funky shot of her own -- a deep slice that landed just inside the line. All Ostapenko could do was watch.

Baptiste won the set for the 6-3, 6-4 win.

Hot shot: Hailey Baptiste comes up with a 'corker of a slice' in Miami

Coco Gauff's clutch defensive scrambles

We end, fittingly, with Gauff, who is into her first career Miami Open final. Early in the third set against Belinda Bencic, the American was in need of some momentum after a difficult second set. She got plenty of it on this point, energizing the Hard Rock Stadium with more sparkling defense. Like in the earlier point against Cirstea, Gauff covered everything despite being in vulnerable positions at the most extreme angles of the court.

After Bencic hit a nifty return of her own, Gauff came to the net and hit a running backhand, which Bencic again managed to get her racquet on. But her ball sailed softly just over the net, where Gauff was waiting for it, and she put it away for the winner.

Gauff went on to win 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals.