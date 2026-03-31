Local students get a women’s history lesson on the Original 9

During Women’s History Month at the BNP Paribas Open, Kathy Rinaldi, Trish Bostrom and Ann Austin brought the story of the Original 9 into local classrooms, connecting tennis history to lessons on confidence, leadership and standing up for opportunity.

During the recent BNP Paribas Open, women’s history lessons were in session at several elementary schools where WTA Alum joined the WTA Foundation in honor of the special youth enrichment Harper For Kids offers. Started by WTA Alum and former Top 20 player, Peanut Harper, and her husband, Tim Harper, Harper for Kids brings powerful character-building tools to young students and helps them learn vital lessons for achieving success.

Taking place during Women’s History Month, WTA Alum Kathy Rinaldi and Trish Bostrom joined Executive Director of the WTA Foundation, Ann Austin, for the sessions, sharing fun facts about the history of the Original 9 and honoring their important role in fighting for equal pay and opportunities in professional tennis. Across the two weeks of the tournament, approximately 4,000 students across multiple schools participated in these assemblies, including Van Buren Elementary, Bunch Palms and Julius Corsini Elementary Schools, and Landau Elementary.

Each session, led by Harper for Kids, delivered an engaging, high-energy experience centered on storytelling and real-life lessons. In celebration of the pioneering contributions the WTA has made to sports, students explored themes of leadership, resilience, and opportunity through the lens of female tennis players. These themes tie into the Harper for Kids program, helping students understand how character traits can shape both personal growth and future achievement.

During the sessions, WTA Alum underscored such themes through powerful stories. Ann Austin shared the story of the Original 9, emphasizing the importance of positive self-talk and self-belief. Kathy Rinaldi encouraged students to dream big and set ambitious goals, while Trish Bostrom reflected on her experience as a Title IX pioneer, highlighting the value of courage and standing up for fairness and equality.

Through interactive discussions and relatable examples, students were encouraged to consider how the lessons apply to their everyday lives. This initiative holds particular significance for the WTA during Women’s History Month. It not only celebrates the legacy of the WTA but, more fundamentally, serves its philanthropic mission to create a world where girls and women thrive. By mobilizing women’s tennis, the WTA Foundation is committed to advancing women’s health, expanding opportunities, and strengthening leadership pathways.

“Through the story of the Original 9, we’re showing students that character creates change—whether it’s believing in yourself, dreaming big, or standing up for what’s right,” said Peanut Harper, co-founder of Harper for Kids.

Since its founding in 2008, Harper for Kids has reached more than 100,000 students across 193 schools, continuing its mission to equip young people with the character-building tools they need to succeed both in and out of the classroom.