WTA Foundation’s 2026 impact to date

From maternal health initiatives to inclusive clinics in Riyadh and Women’s History Month lessons rooted in the Original 9, the WTA Foundation’s first quarter of 2026 shows how its global efforts are reaching beyond the tour to expand access, awareness and opportunity.

As the 2026 WTA Tour moves through the global calendar, the WTA Foundation has already delivered a powerful first quarter. Defined not only by fierce competition and inspiring athletes, but the tournament stops have also been filled with community experiences that are shaping a more inclusive and progressive landscape for women and girls.

Setting the stage for a purposeful year, the Foundation delivered several initiatives in the early months, which are detailed in the WTA Foundation Quarter 1 Report. From continuing its mission to close the maternal health gap by raising funds and awareness for pregnant women in need of prenatal vitamins, to creating a more inclusive tennis community for people with disabilities in the Middle East, impact efforts have reached tennis fans around the globe.

"The early months of 2026 also honored leaders of the game, leveraging some of the WTA’s most inspiring trailblazers to host memorable educational experiences for the next generation. As youth leadership and education remain pillars of the WTA Foundation, enrichment moments like those shared across tennis clinics in Riyadh, where kids learn to swing their first racket, or Women’s History Month lessons about the Original 9 from trailblazers themselves in California, these core memories are such that they will shape a young child’s perspective of what’s possible."

Together, these efforts mark a focused start on Rallying the World for Good in 2026 by advancing women’s health, giving greater visibility to those with disabilities, and empowering youth through leadership and education.