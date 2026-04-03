Indian Wells? Check. Miami? Check. Aryna Sabalenka is your Star of the Swing fan favorite

Aryna Sabalenka has won the Star of the Swing fan vote after sweeping the Sunshine Double in Miami and Indian Wells. Miami finalist Coco Gauff and Indian Wells finalist Elena Rybakina finished in second and third, respectively.

Aryna Sabalenka is the Sunshine Star of the Swing after winning her first career Indian Wells title and following that up with her second consecutive title in Miami.

The World No. 1, who dropped just two sets -- one in each final -- in her 12 straight wins across March, won the fan vote resoundingly, with 41 percent.

Sabalenka became the first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz player since 2022 to sweep the Sunshine Double.

Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Miami 2026

In second place, with 13 percent, was Coco Gauff, who powered through a left arm injury to win four straight three-setters in Miami. She then dominated Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-1 to reach her first Miami Open final. In the title match, she became just the second player this year, after Elena Rybakina, to take a set off Sabalenka.

Speaking of Rybakina, she came in third, with 12 percent. The Australian Open champion continued her strong form with a run to the final in Indian Wells and a semifinal run in Miami. (Both losses came to Sabalenka.)

Talia Gibson came in fourth with 11 percent. The 21-year-old Australian had the breakout month of her career, coming through qualifying to reach the Indian Wells quarterfinals -- including upsets of Ekaterina Alexandrova, Clara Tauson and Jasmine Paolini -- and then coming through qualifying again to reach the Miami Open Round of 16. In Miami she continued her upset trend, knocking off Noami Osaka and Iva Jovic.

The run continues! Gibson bests Paolini to reach first WTA 1000 quarterfinal

After starting the month at No. 112 in the PIF WTA Rankings, Gibson is now up to No. 56.

Also receiving votes were Sunshine Double champions Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend (10 percent), Indian Wells semifinalist Elina Svitolina (7 percent), Merida singles and doubles champion Cristina Bucsa (4 percent) and Miami Open doubles finalists Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

Sabalenka is the third player in 2026 to win the Star of the Swing vote after Rybakina (Australian swing) and Muchova (Middle East swing.)

The Star of the Swing fan vote opens up after the conclusion of every swing on the WTA calendar. Voting for the Star of the Clay-Court Swing will open up on Monday, June 8, right after the French Open.