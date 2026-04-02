The 2026 Sunshine Swing stats wrap: Longest matches, MP saves and more

behind the scenes Timelapse: The Miami Open under a fading sky

What were the longest matches of the Sunshine Swing, who saved the most match points and who had the most dominant title run? Find out the answers to those questions and more in the 2026 Sunshine Swing stats wrap.

March saw the 2026 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz continue with five tournaments in North America on outdoor hard courts -- the Merida WTA 500, Austin WTA 250, Indian Wells WTA 1000 and Miami WTA 1000.

Who had the most dominant title run? Who saved the most match points, and who's hit ranking milestones? Find out the answers to those questions and more below.

Champions by the numbers

One player has won multiple titles so far in 2026: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who now has a tour-leading haul of three trophies after winning Indian Wells and Miami. Those back-to-back crowns marked just the sixth successful Sunshine Double in the Open Era, following Stefanie Graf (1994 and 1996), Kim Clijsters (2005), Victoria Azarenka (2016) and Iga Swiatek (2022). In conjunction with ATP No. 2 Jannik Sinner's Indian Wells-Miami sweep, it marked the fourth successful Sunshine Double on both the WTA and ATP tours in the same year following 1994 (Graf and Peter Sampras), 2005 (Clijsters and Roger Federer) and 2016 (Azarenka and Novak Djokovic).

Three title runs involved the loss of one set: Cristina Bucsa in Merida, and Sabalenka in Indian Wells and Miami. In each case, the lost set occurred in the final: Bucsa defeated Magdalena Frech 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in Merida, and Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) in Indian Wells and Coco Gauff 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in Miami.

One player won a title after dropping multiple sets. Peyton Stearns conceded three in five matches in Austin, the most sets lost by any champion so far this year. She went the distance against Francesca Jones in the first round 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, Oksana Selekhmeteva in the quarterfinals 6-1, 5-7, 7-5 and Kimberly Birrell in the semifinals 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

One player won her first title in the Sunshine Swing -- Bucsa in Merida. The Spaniard had previously reached her first WTA final in Hong Kong at the end of 2025. Bucsa joins Abu Dhabi winner Sara Bejlek as 2026's only two maiden champions so far.

One player reached her first final in the Sunshine Swing -- Taylor Townsend, who was the Austin runner-up as a wild card ranked No. 119. Townsend was the fourth player to reach a final this year while ranked beneath No. 100.

One player saved match point en route to winning a title -- Sabalenka, who saved one championship point in the third-set tiebreak of her final against Rybakina. Sabalenka is the first player to win a title from match point down in 2026.

One player won a title on home soil -- the United States' Stearns in Austin (also the location of her alma mater, the University of Texas). Stearns was the second home-soil champion of 2026 following Romania's Sorana Cirstea in Cluj-Napoca.

The all-American final in Austin between Stearns and Townsend was also the first final between compatriots of 2026, and the ninth all-American final of the decade so far (first since Coco Gauff defeating Jessica Pegula in last October's Wuhan final). The last 10 all-American finals on American soil are as follows:

Austin 2026, Peyton Stearns d. Taylor Townsend 7-6(8), 7-5

Charleston 2025, Jessica Pegula d. Sofia Kenin 63, 7-5

Austin 2025, Jessica Pegula d. McCartney Kessler 7-5, 6-2

US Open 2017, Sloane Stephens d. Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0

Stanford 2017, Madison Keys d. CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6(4), 6-4

Stanford 2012, Serena Williams d. CoCo Vandeweghe 7-5, 6-3

Los Angeles 2004, Lindsay Davenport d. Serena Williams 6-1, 6-3

Stanford 2004, Lindsay Davenport d. Venus Williams 7-6(4), 5-7, 7-6(4)

New Haven 2003, Jennifer Capriati d. Lindsay Davenport 6-2, 4-0 ret.

Miami 2003, Serena Williams d. Jennifer Capriati 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Match win and Top 10 win leaderboard

As of the end of the Sunshine Swing, 10 players have won 14 or more tour-level matches. Their full win-loss records are as follows:

Aryna Sabalenka, 23-1

Elena Rybakina, 21-5

Elina Svitolina, 20-5

Jessica Pegula, 19-4

Victoria Mboko, 19-6

Karolina Muchova, 18-4

Coco Gauff, 16-6

Sorana Cirstea, 15-5

Iva Jovic, 15-7

Mirra Andreeva, 14-6

As of the end of the Sunshine Swing, 11 players have scored multiple Top 10 wins this year so far. Their full record against Top 10 opposition is as follows:

Elena Rybakina, 6-2

Aryna Sabalenka, 5-1

Victoria Mboko, 5-4

Jessica Pegula, 4-3

Elina Svitolina, 4-3

Belinda Bencic, 3-2

Marta Kostyuk, 3-3

Karolina Muchova, 3-3

Alexandra Eala, 2-1

Jelena Ostapenko, 2-1

Maria Sakkari, 2-3

Two players scored their first career Top 10 wins in the Sunshine Swing -- Cristina Bucsa, who defeated Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4 in the Merida semifinals, and Talia Gibson, who defeated Paolini 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 in the Indian Wells fourth round. Five players have scored their first career Top 10 wins so far in 2026 -- Bucsa and Gibson join Iva Jovic, Nikola Bartunkova and Antonia Ruzic.

As of the end of the Sunshine Swing, eight players have upset a Top 10 opponent while ranked outside the Top 50 themselves:

No. 418 Karolina Pliskova d. No. 4 Amanda Anisimova 5-7, 7-6(3), 4-1 ret., Doha R2

No. 126 Nikola Bartunkova d. No. 10 Belinda Bencic 6-3, 0-6, 6-4, Australian Open R2

No. 112 Talia Gibson d. No. 7 Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 2-6, 6-1, Indian Wells R4

No. 67 Antonia Ruzic d. No. 3 Elena Rybakina 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 ret., Dubai R3

No. 63 Cristina Bucsa d. No. 7 Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4, Merida SF

No. 57 Elisabetta Cocciaretto d. No. 5 Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2, Doha R2

No. 52 Maria Sakkari d. No. 2 Iga Swiatek 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, Doha QF

No. 52 Maria Sakkari d. No. 8 Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-2, Doha R2

Gibson's accomplishment was even more noteworthy given that the 21-year-old Australian had not beaten an opponent ranked inside the Top 60 before March. She needed to save two match points against Elvina Kalieva in the final round of Indian Wells qualifying, but proceeded to score five Top 20 wins over the course of Indian Wells and Miami.

Match point saves

Ten WTA main-draw matches were won from match point down in the Middle East swing, taking the total to 25 in 2026. Two players have won from match point down more than once -- Magdalena Frech and Victoria Mboko.

Three match points saved

Magdalena Frech d. Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-6(0), Brisbane R1

Diana Shnaider d. Talia Gibson 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, Australian Open R2

Magdalena Frech d. Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(7), Doha R1

Coco Gauff d. Elise Mertens 2-6, 7-6(9), 6-3, Dubai R3

Yuan Yue d. Rebecca Sramkova 4-6, 7-5, 6-1, Austin R1

Anastasia Potapova d. Marina Stakusic 4-6, 6-1, 7-5, Indian Wells R1

Camila Osorio d. Iva Jovic 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3, Indian Wells R2

Jaqueline Cristian d. Maya Joint 0-6, 6-2, 7-5, Indian Wells R2

Dayana Yastremska d. Ashlyn Krueger 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, Miami R1

Two match points saved

Mirra Andreeva d. Linda Noskova 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, Brisbane R3

Victoria Mboko d. Anna Kalinskaya 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(6), Adelaide R2

Laura Siegemund d. Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 7-5, 6-4, Australian Open R1

Jelena Ostapenko d. Oksana Selekhmeteva 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-2, Abu Dhabi R1

One match point saved

Wang Xinyu d. Alexandra Eala 5-7, 7-5, 6-4, Auckland SF

Bai Zhuoxuan d. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6[10], Australian Open R1

Elsa Jacquemot d. Marta Kostyuk 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 7-6[7], Australian Open R1

Tereza Martincova d. Dalma Galfi 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, Ostrava R1

Alexandra Eala d. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(5), Abu Dhabi R2

Ekaterina Alexandrova d. Hailey Baptiste 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-3, Abu Dhabi SF

Victoria Mboko d. Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), Doha R3

Taylor Townsend d. Linda Fruhvirtova 4-6, 7-6(3), 7-5, Austin R1

Sonay Kartal d. Emma Navarro 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(2), Indian Wells R2

Aryna Sabalenka d. Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6), Indian Wells F

Lilli Tagger d. Ella Seidel 6-7(8), 6-4, 7-5, Miami R1

Anastasia Zakharova d. Anna Kalinskaya 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, Miami R2

Longest matches and tiebreaks

Five WTA main-draw matches lasted three hours or more in the Sunshine Swing, taking the season total to 13:

Elsa Jacquemot d. Marta Kostyuk 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 7-6[7], Australian Open R1 (3:31)

Katerina Siniakova d. Leylah Fernandez 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(1), Indian Wells R2 (3:28)

Yuan Yue d. Sara Sorribes Tormo 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(5), Cluj-Napoca R2 (3:24)

Magdalena Frech d. Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-6(0), Brisbane R1 (3:23)

Maddison Inglis d. Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-6[7], Australian Open R2 (3:20)

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva d. Magda Linette 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-5, Merida R2 (3:20)

Alexandra Eala d. Laura Siegemund 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-3, Miami R2 (3:20)

Elvina Kalieva d. Dalma Galfi 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(5), Miami R1 (3:17)

Elsa Jacquemot d. Darja Vidmanova 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-5, Miami R1 (3:15)

Kimberly Birrell d. Jaqueline Cristian 5-7, 6-1, 7-5, Adelaide QF (3:04)

Elina Svitolina d. Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-7(13), 6-4, Dubai SF (3:03)

Paula Badosa d. Marie Bouzkova 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, Brisbane R2 (3:01)

Maddison Inglis d. Kimberly Birrell 7-6(6), 6-7(9), 6-4, Australian Open R1 (3:01)

Seven seven-point regular tiebreaks went to 7-7 or beyond, taking the season total to 17 (winner of tiebreak listed first):

Coco Gauff l. Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-7(13), 6-4, Dubai SF

Kimberly Birrell l. Maddison Inglis 7-6(6), 6-7(9), 6-4, Australian Open R1

Coco Gauff d. Elise Mertens 2-6, 7-6(9), 6-3, Dubai R3

Clara Tauson d. Yulia Putintseva 7-6(9), 6-2, Indian Wells R2

Katie Boulter d. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-6(9), 6-4, Miami R1

Sonay Kartal d. Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 7-6(8), Abu Dhabi R1

Peyton Stearns d. Taylor Townsend 7-6(8), 7-5, Austin F

Ella Seidel l. Lilli Tagger 6-7(8), 6-4, 7-5, Miami R1

Marta Kostyuk d. Mirra Andreeva 7-6(7), 6-3, Brisbane QF

Anna Bondar d. Tatjana Maria 7-6(7), 7-5, Hobart R2

Karolina Pliskova d. Sloane Stephens 7-6(7), 6-2, Australian Open R1

Nikola Bartunkova d. Daria Kasatkina 7-6(7), 0-6, 6-3, Australian Open R1

Aryna Sabalenka d. Anastasia Potapova 7-6(4), 7-6(7), Australian Open R3

Magdalena Frech d. Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(7), Doha R1

Zeynep Sonmez d. Ann Li 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-4, Merida R2

Zeynep Sonmez d. McCartney Kessler 7-6(7), 6-0, Indian Wells R1

Diana Shnaider d. Tereza Valentova 7-6(7), 7-6(3), Miami R2

Third-set tiebreak watch

Six players have contested multiple third-set tiebreaks in 2026 so far. Their records are as follows:

Jaqueline Cristian 2-0

Magdalena Frech, 2-0

Victoria Mboko, 2-0

Sonay Kartal, 1-1

Mirra Andreeva, 0-2

Diana Shnaider, 0-2

Ranking milestones

One player has made her Top 10 debut so far this year:

Victoria Mboko, Feb. 16

One player has made her Top 20 debut so far this year:

Iva Jovic, Feb. 2

Three players have made their Top 50 debuts so far this year:

Cristina Bucsa, Jan. 5

Tereza Valentova, Feb. 2

Janice Tjen, Feb. 2

Six players have made their Top 100 debuts so far this year:

Sinja Kraus, Feb. 23

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Mar. 2

Talia Gibson, Mar. 16

Daria Snigur, Mar. 30

Nikola Bartunkova, Mar. 30

Hanne Vandewinkel, Mar. 30

Jimenez Kasintseva, 20, became the first player from Andorra to reach the Top 100 of either the WTA or ATP rankings. Bartunkova, 20, became the fourth 2006-born player to reach the Top 100, joining Victoria Mboko, Maya Joint and Sara Bejlek.

WTA milestones

One player made her WTA main-draw debut in the Sunshine Swing, taking the season total to seven:

Sofia Costoulas (BEL), Auckland (qualifier, made quarterfinals)

Kaitlin Quevedo (ESP), Auckland (qualifier, made R2)

Oleksandra Oliynykova (UKR), Australian Open (direct entrant, lost R1)

Linda Klimovicova (POL), Australian Open (qualifier, made R2)

Elena Ruxandra Bertea (ROU), Cluj-Napoca (wild card, lost R1)

Vendula Valdmannova (CZE), Ostrava (qualifier, lost R1)

Mary Stoiana (USA), Austin (wild card, lost R1)

One player won her first WTA main-draw match in the Sunshine Swing -- Elvina Kalieva, who defeated Dalma Galfi 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(5) to reach the Miami second round.

Ace leaders

Seven players have served 15 or more aces in a single match:

28: Clara Tauson l. Talia Gibson 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-4, Indian Wells R3

20: Zheng Qinwen d. Sofia Kenin 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, Doha R1

20: Clara Tauson d. Sofia Kenin 7-6(4), 6-2, Dubai R1

16: Elena Rybakina d. Zhang Shuai 6-3, 7-5, Brisbane R2

15: Ashlyn Krueger l. Zhang Shuai 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, Brisbane R1

15: Peyton Stearns d. Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-2, Australian Open R1

15: Elena Rybakina d. Jessica Pegula 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, Miami QF

Tauson's tally of 28 is the joint-second most number of aces in a single match since records began to be kept in 2008, alongside the 28 that Kristyna Pliskova fired in her 2019 Luxembourg loss to Monica Puig. The record is 29, held by Kristyna Pliskova in another loss to Puig at the 2016 Australian Open.

Defending champion watch

How have the season's title defenses panned out so far?

Brisbane: Aryna Sabalenka defended her title

Auckland: Clara Tauson competed in Brisbane instead

Adelaide: Madison Keys lost QF to Victoria Mboko

Hobart: McCartney Kessler lost R1 to Olga Danilovic

Australian Open: Madison Keys lost R4 to Jessica Pegula

Abu Dhabi: Belinda Bencic did not play

Cluj-Napoca: Anastasia Potapova lost QF to Sorana Cirstea

Ostrava: was held for the first time since 2022; the most recent champion, Barbora Krejcikova, did not play

Doha: Amanda Anisimova lost R2 to Karolina Pliskova (via retirement)

Dubai: Mirra Andreeva lost QF to Amanda Anisimova

Merida: Emma Navarro lost R2 to Zhang Shuai

Austin: Jessica Pegula did not play

Indian Wells: Mirra Andreeva lost R3 to Katerina Siniakova

Miami: Aryna Sabalenka defended her title

Whitewash watch

There has been one 6-0, 6-0 scoreline in 2026 so far:

Mirra Andreeva d. Solana Sierra 6-0, 6-0, Indian Wells R2

It was Andreeva's first 6-0, 6-0 win at tour level. Her only other professional victory with that scoreline was in 2022 El Espinar ITF W25 qualifying over Paula Ortega Redondo.

There have been nine matches in 2026 so far in which the winning player lost a 6-0 set:

Petra Marcinko d. Camila Osorio 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(2), Auckland R1

Alycia Parks d. Alexandra Eala 0-6, 6-3, 6-2, Australian Open R1

Nikola Bartunkova d. Daria Kasatkina 7-6(7), 0-6, 6-3, Australian Open R1

Laura Siegemund d. Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 7-5, 6-4, Australian Open R1

Nikola Bartunkova d. Belinda Bencic 6-3, 0-6, 6-4, Australian Open R2

Hailey Baptiste d. Emma Navarro 7-6(6), 0-6, 6-3, Abu Dhabi R2

Kimberly Birrell d. Petra Marcinko 0-6, 6-3, 6-4, Austin R1

Jasmine Paolini d. Katie Boulter 0-6, 6-3, 6-3, Merida QF

Jaqueline Cristian d. Maya Joint 0-6, 6-2, 7-5, Indian Wells R2

Ten players have won three or more 6-0 sets so far this year:

5: Mirra Andreeva

4: Iva Jovic, Iga Swiatek

3: Belinda Bencic, Anna Bondar, Sorana Cirstea, Coco Gauff, Daria Kasatkina, Victoria Mboko, Linda Noskova