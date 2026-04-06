Remembering Denise Carter Triolo, an early force in the pro game

A Northern California standout who rose to the Top 10 in the United States, Denise Carter Triolo became a regular on the Virginia Slims Circuit as the women’s tour began to take shape

The WTA is mourning the death of Denise Carter Triolo, who passed away March 31 at age 75. An American contender in the early years of the Open Era, Triolo became a regular on the pioneering Virginia Slims Circuit in 1971.

Born on July 31, 1950, Carter was the youngest of three girls in a renowned tennis family in Northern California. Her mother, Gerry, was a top player in the area, while her father, Nick, won the Cincinnati Open in 1946 and was runner-up to Pancho Gonzales at the U.S. Clay Court Championships in 1948.

While Carter’s elder sisters, Cathy and Cris, were also accomplished players, it was Denise who emerged to play on the sport’s biggest stages -- armed with a particularly effective backhand slice.

Ranked as high as No.8 in the United States in 1969, and No.10 in 1970 and 1971, she reached the third round (round of 16) of the US Open in 1968 and 1969 -- falling to Billie Jean King on both occasions -- and the third round of Wimbledon three years in a row, from 1969 through 1971.

Among other notable results, she defeated future Grand Slam champion Kerry Melville to win the grass-court event at Beckenham, England in 1969 and posted wins over Olga Morozova and Peaches Bartkowicz.

After the success of the Original 9’s renegade collaboration with promoter Gladys Heldman in September 1970, a new circuit of women-only events was launched at the beginning of 1971. From the first tournament at San Francisco’s Civic Auditorium, Carter was a presence in the mostly 16-player fields, reaching several quarterfinals to finish the season in the Top 20 prize money earners.

“When Denise heard about the Original 9’s boycott [over unequal prize money], she was the first to contact Gladys and join our group of protesters,” recalled Kristy Pigeon, the youngest member of the Original 9, who came through the Northern California ranks with Carter.

Denise Carter (at left) and Kristy Pigeon after teaming up to win the US Nationals in Philadelphia in 1968.

“A rebel at heart and believer in equal opportunities for all, she was very much a part of the hard work we did to gain recognition and promote sports equality.”

Pigeon and Carter won the 18 girls’ doubles title at the U.S. Nationals in 1968 and reached the third round at Wimbledon together in 1971 and 1972. Pigeon remembers her friend as “feminine yet strong and formidable -- she was one of Teddy Tinling’s favorite models for his line of couture tennis dresses!”

In 1970, after playing on the South African Sugar Circuit, the duo traveled to Kruger National Park, where Pigeon completed a research project on lion and zebra relationships.

“Tennis afforded Denise and me the chance to experience the world as a broader opportunity,” she said. “As a skilled photographer, Denise helped me document my work that was submitted for college credit.”

In February 1971, Carter registered a win to savor for a lifetime when she defeated 16-year-old rising star, Chris Evert, in the teenager’s hometown of Fort Lauderdale. It proved to be the last first round loss Evert would suffer for more than five years as she went on to become one of the sport’s legendary figures.

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“That week, Denise and I were housed with a gracious woman who owned a swanky new Jaguar XKE,” Pigeon said. “As a victory reward, she allowed Denise and me to take it out for the evening. It was Spring Break and we had a fabulous time cruising around town that night!”

Later that year, Carter moved to Malaga in Spain with her husband, Jim Triolo, to manage a tennis facility owned by Australian tennis great, Lew Hoad -- although she continued to play a more limited schedule of tournaments.

Upon returning full time to California, the couple developed a tennis shop and court equipment business in Woodside called The Court Works. In 1973, Carter became head pro at the University Club in Palo Alto, a position she held for seven years. In 1974 she returned to play World Team Tennis for the San Francisco Golden Gaters and later she raised two boys.

“Denise certainly made her mark as one of the young, gifted professionals on the inaugural Virginia Slims Circuit,” San Francisco-born WTA legend Rosie Casals said.

“All of us who knew her can attest that not only was she a top competitor. She was a terrific gal that anyone would love.”

Carter is survived by her sister, Cris Vanchieri, sons Nick and Ryan Triolo, her granddaughter, Bella Triolo, and her former husband and lasting friend, Jim Triolo.