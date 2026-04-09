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Match Reaction

Local wild card Tagger edges Samsonova in thriller to reach Linz quarterfinals

Author: Haresh Ramchandani
Match Reaction
1m read 09 Apr 2026 11h ago
Lilli Tagger, Linz 2026

Summary

Austrian teen Lilli Tagger stunned third-seeded Liudmila Samsonova to reach her first clay quarterfinal on the WTA Tour. Tagger fought hard, saving multiple set points before securing a 6-2, 7-6 (11) victory in just over 2 hours. Croatia's Donna Vekic also advanced into the last eight via a walkover.

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Austrian teen Lilli Tagger advanced to her first quarterfinal on clay on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz with a dramatic upset win over third-seeded Liudmila Samsonova at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Thursday evening. The 18-year-old wild card will face Tamara Korpatsch or Anastasia Potapova next.

Tagger, who won the Roland Garros junior title last year, opened the match with a break of serve in the first game, setting the tone early. The Austrian earned another break in the seventh game to seal the first set 6-2.

She secured an early break in the second set and appeared on course for victory as she served for the match at 5-4. However, Samsonova, a five-time WTA Tour titlist, broke back to level the set at 5-5. The Russian earned four set points in the 12th game, but Tagger held serve to force a tiebreak.

Samsonova had four more set points in the tiebreak, but Tagger saved each of them before converting her fourth match point to complete a 6-2, 7-6 (11) win in 2 hours, 2 minutes.

The victory over the world No. 21 marks the biggest win of her career, surpassing her previous best result against Viktorija Golubic at the 2025 Jiujiang event. Tagger went on to reach her first and so far only singles final on the tour in Jiujiang.

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Earlier in the day, Donna Vekic advanced to the quarterfinals for the third time in Linz after her second-round opponent Anhelina Kalinina withdrew due to illness. The Croatian, whose best result in Linz is a semifinal finish in 2024, has reached her first tour-level quarterfinal since Chennai in October 2025. She will face former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the last eight.

Summary

Austrian teen Lilli Tagger stunned third-seeded Liudmila Samsonova to reach her first clay quarterfinal on the WTA Tour. Tagger fought hard, saving multiple set points before securing a 6-2, 7-6 (11) victory in just over 2 hours. Croatia's Donna Vekic also advanced into the last eight via a walkover.

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