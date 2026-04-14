Legend Bio: Kim Clijsters

Kim Clijsters carved a unique and historic path in tennis, becoming the first mother to reach world No.1 and the first wild card to win a Grand Slam singles title. Her career, split into two distinct chapters, was defined by explosive athleticism, a relentless baseline game, and a remarkable comeback that rewrote the record books.

Up against players who would become legendary rivals, including her compatriot Justine Henin, Martina Hingis, Jennifer Capriati and the Williams sisters, Clijsters established herself as a serious contender whilst still a teenager.

At Roland Garros in 2001, she became the first Belgian to reach a Grand Slam final, eventually losing out to Capriati in an epic final. Indeed, Clijsters would finish runner-up at four majors before finally tasting glory at the US Open in 2005, where she defeated Mary Pierce for the coveted title.

All the while, Clijsters used her exceptional movement and flat, early ball-striking to maintain her status as one of the very best. Among 34 titles collected during this period, she registered significant wins at the WTA Finals at Los Angeles in 2002 and 2003, as well as WTA 1000 victories at Indian Wells (2003, 2005) and Miami (2005). She rose to No.1 on the singles rankings on August 11, 2003 and stayed there for 19 weeks.

At the same time, she excelled in doubles, winning 11 titles, including Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2003 with Ai Sugiyama, and rising to co-world No.1 for four weeks when she was at the top in singles. She also combined with Henin to secure Belgium's first Fed Cup championship in 2001.

After retiring in 2007 – when only 23 – to start a family with her husband, basketballer Brian Lynch, Clijsters authored one of the sport's most celebrated returns. Just two tournaments into her comeback in 2009, she stormed to the US Open title as an unranked wild card, defeating Caroline Wozniacki in the final. She defended that crown in 2010 by beating Vera Zvonareva and then claimed her fourth and final major at the 2011 Australian Open, overcoming Li Na.

This three-Slam run in her second act made Clijsters the first mother since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980 to win a major and, in February 2011, the first mother to reclaim the world No.1 ranking. Underscoring her return to the summit was a clutch of notable results over the previous 12 months, including WTA 1000 wins at Miami and Cincinnati, and her third WTA Finals title, won at Doha to finish the 2010 season.

While injuries and a desire for family life ultimately brought down the curtain on her second career, Clijsters' final tallies are a testament to her longevity and excellence.

She finished with 41 WTA singles titles, compiling a 523-132 match record. She spent a total of 20 weeks at No.1. She was the only player to beat both Serena and Venus Williams at the same event twice, achieving the feat at the 2002 WTA Finals and the 2009 US Open.

Beyond the trophies, Clijsters' legacy is that of a trailblazer who balanced elite sport with motherhood and friendly relations with her peers – she won the WTA's Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award eight times, a record shared with Petra Kvitova.

Inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017, the mother of three was named honorary president of the prestigious organization in 2022.