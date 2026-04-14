Legend Bio: Jennifer Capriati

Jennifer Capriati’s career is defined by her stunning breakthrough as a prodigy and then a singular, historic comeback.

The first part of the American's storied career was highlighted by an Olympic gold medal, captured with a rousing defeat of Steffi Graf at Barcelona in 1992. The second chapter reached its climax in 2001 when, after a seven-year absence from the Top 10 — the longest such gap in WTA history — the former teen phenom returned to win three Grand Slam titles and ascend to the No.1 ranking.

Capriati burst onto the scene in 1990 when, making her Tour debut at Boca Raton, she became the youngest player ever to reach a final at 13 years, 11 months. That year, she also became the youngest Roland Garros semifinalist and the youngest player to rank in the Top 10. In October, 1990 and still only 14, she won her first title at Puerto Rico; in 1991, notable trophies followed at San Diego and the Canadian Open in Toronto.

In addition to Olympic glory, the 1992 season brought semifinal showings at Wimbledon and the US Open and a second title at San Diego. Capriati opened 1993 by winning at Sydney but after an early exit at that year's US Open, she stepped away from the sport for an extended period.

Her return to the elite would be gradual, marked by titles at Strasbourg and Québec City in 1999 and Luxembourg in 2000. As a sign of things to come, at the 2000 Australian Open she reached her first Grand Slam semifinal in nearly nine years.

Capriati's Grand Slam breakthrough in Melbourne, when she was still just 24, was emphatic. The American captured the 2001 Australian Open as the No.12 seed, defeating the world’s top three players — Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport, and Monica Seles — in straight sets. Four months later, she added the Roland Garros crown, outlasting Kim Clijsters 12-10 in a marathon third set. It was the longest final set in the tournament’s history and Capriati became the fifth woman to win the Australian Open and Roland Garros in the same year. She successfully defended the Australian title in 2002, saving four match points in a scorching final against Hingis.

But the 2001 season remains her masterpiece: a 56-14 campaign that alo saw her reach the semifinals or better at all four majors, win the prestigious Charleston title, and end Hingis’s 73-week reign at No.1. In total, Capriati held the top spot for 14 weeks and her achievements were recognized with the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award, the ESPY for Best Comeback Athlete, and the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award.

Capriati finished her career with 14 WTA singles titles from 30 finals and a 430-176 match record. In doubles, she won one title, at Rome in 1991 with Monica Seles.

Persistent shoulder injuries led to surgery in 2005 and ultimately ended Capriati's career. She was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2012. A quarter-century after her first Australian Open triumph, she returned to Melbourne Park in 2026 to present the trophies, a fitting tribute to a champion whose legacy was forged in resilience and an unprecedented return to the summit.