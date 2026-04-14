Legend Bio: Jelena Jankovic

A former junior World No.1 and Australian Open girls’ champion, Jelena Jankovic’s arrival as a force on the WTA Tour was unmistakable in 2007.

During that breakout season she won four titles, including Charleston and Rome, and led the tour with 72 match wins. By June, she had climbed to No.3, a ranking she held through the end of the year with a game built on exceptional court coverage and a versatile backhand that was particularly effective down the line – a "money shot" she freely admitted paid the bills. She was also known for her ability to slide on all surfaces.

The charismatic Serb's upwards march continued in 2008, with a run to the final at Miami, a successful defence of her Rome title, and a maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open. In a season defined by remarkable parity at the top of the game – the No.1 ranking was held by five different women – Jankovic had already done enough to secure the top spot before arriving in New York, becoming the new No.1 on August 11.

Week-in, week-out consistency was the name of her game. Despite her loss at Flushing Meadows, Jankovic finished the year in commanding fashion with a three-title sweep in the fall, lifting trophies at Beijing, Stuttgart and Moscow. By the end of the season, she had reached at least the quarterfinals at 19 of 21 events contested and was the joint leader for match wins (65). She duly secured the coveted year-end No.1 position, and would ultimately stay at the top for 17 weeks.

A decade after her debut, Jankovic was still a member of the winner's circle in 2015, despite ongoing physical issues with her back. She reached the final at Indian Wells and won the last two titles of her career at Guangzhou and Hong Kong, finishing the year back at No.21. After variable results in previous seasons, it was a period that underscored the longevity that saw her compete for Serbia in three Olympic Games (2004, 2008, 2012) and Billie Jean King Cup for over a decade.

All up, Jankovic compiled 644 career singles wins against 370 losses, capturing 15 WTA singles titles from 36 finals. In addition to her two Italian triumphs, Her trophy case included WTA 1000-level victories at Cincinnati in 2009 and Indian Wells in 2010 and she posted eight seasons inside the Top 10. Although a Grand Slam title remained elusive, she was a perennial second-week threat, reaching semifinals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. She also contended at the season-ending championships, reaching the last four at the WTA Finals on three occasions.

Beyond singles, Jankovic was a Wimbledon mixed doubles champion in 2007 with Jamie Murray and won two WTA doubles titles, including Toronto in 2013 with Katarina Srebotnik. She achieved a career-high doubles ranking of No.19.

Popular with fans around the world for her effusive personality, Jankovic became a celebrated figure at home in Serbia, receiving the Order of Karadorde's Star in 2017. She also served as a UNICEF National Ambassador for her country. After undergoing back surgery in late 2017, she did not return to the WTA Tour but welcomed the arrival of her daughter, Una, in April 2021.