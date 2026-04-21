Madrid gets a Centre Court takeover as Mercedes-Benz spotlights WTA partnership

More than 600 oversized tennis balls form a joint WTA and Mercedes-Benz logo at the Caja Mágica as Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina and Belinda Bencic headline the field.

As part of the WTA partnership, Mercedes‑Benz is marking its presence at the prestigious Mutua Madrid Open

A giant installation made of tennis balls forms the joint WTA and Mercedes‑Benz logo on the Centre Court at the Mutua Madrid Open

Mercedes‑Benz brand ambassadors Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina and Belinda Bencic are among the top players in the field

On Centre Court at the Caja Mágica in Madrid, Mercedes-Benz and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) have created an artistic installation to highlight their global partnership. More than 600 oversized tennis balls form the WTA logo and the Mercedes-Benz star. The large-scale design on the clay court creates a striking visual and highlights the tournament’s place among the sport’s premier events.

Through its partnership with the WTA, Mercedes-Benz is making a sustained commitment to global women’s tennis. The partnership expands the brand’s reach, raises the sport’s visibility and supports its continued development. At tournaments, Mercedes-Benz creates a familiar atmosphere for players under the slogan “Welcome home,” no matter where they are competing. With a dedicated shuttle fleet for players, officials and selected guests, Mercedes-Benz is also setting a standard in Madrid. In the exhibition area, the brand is displaying one of its most iconic cars, the Concept Mercedes-AMG GT XX.

“Building strong relationships with our customers is at the heart of everything we do. Our global partnership with the WTA is a key pillar of this approach, built on close collaboration and shared values. The Mutua Madrid Open provides the ideal stage to bring this partnership to life in Europe, creating moments with a lasting impact.” -- Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Sales & Customer Experience

“Partnerships like this create the opportunity for a powerful expression of what the WTA brand represents today -- a global platform to rally the world. Together with Mercedes‑Benz, we are creating bold, visual storytelling moments that extend beyond the court, connecting with fans in new and meaningful ways. This iconic installation in Madrid reflects our shared commitment to elevating the profile of women’s tennis.” -- Sarah Swanson, Chief Brand Officer WTA

Ahead of the Mutua Madrid Open, the Mercedes‑Benz brand ambassadors are in an impressive form. Coco Gauff has reclaimed third place in the WTA rankings following her run to the final at the Miami Open. Elina Svitolina (ranked 7th) and Belinda Bencic (ranked 12th) are also firmly established among the world’s elite.

The Mutua Madrid Open will take place in the Spanish capital from April 21 to May 3. The WTA 1000 tournament is being held alongside the men’s ATP 1000 tournament on the iconic clay courts of the Caja Mágica and is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the tennis calendar.