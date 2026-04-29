Potapova quells Pliskova in Madrid; first lucky loser in WTA 1000 semifinal

Anastasia Potapova came through a rollercoaster Mutua Madrid Open quarterfinal against Karolina Pliskova, winning the last five games from 3-1 down in the decider after holding three match points in the second set, to become the first lucky loser to reach a WTA 1000 or Tier I semifinal.

Another day, another Mutua Madrid Open rollercoaster.

Anastasia Potapova became the first lucky loser to reach a WTA 1000 or Tier I semifinal since the Tier format's inception in 1990 with a 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3 defeat of Karolina Pliskova in 1 hour and 54 minutes on Wednesday. Potapova led 6-1, 5-3 and held her first three match points in the second set, but ultimately had to reel off five straight games from 3-1 down in the decider to advance.

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The World No. 56, who reached her first WTA 500 final three weeks ago in Linz but fell 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3 to Sinja Kraus in the final round of Madrid qualifying, has posted three straight wins over former World No. 1s or Grand Slam champions in the main draw, following her upsets of Jelena Ostapenko in the third round and Elena Rybakina in the fourth round. Potapova becomes the first player representing Austria to reach a WTA 1000 or Tier I semifinal since Sybille Bammer at Indian Wells 2007.

It's not something she would have believed after losing to Kraus (who, coincidentally, fell to Pliskova 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the main draw).

"Not for any money or anything," Potapova said in her on-court interview. "That's what makes our sport so beautiful. I was given a second chance and now I'm here, I'm speechless, I'm super happy and, well, there is nothing better that could happen with me in my life at the moment."

The 25-year-old will face either No. 13 seed Linda Noskova or No. 26 seed Marta Kostyuk as she bids to extend her historic run even further.

Twists and turns: Through the first set-and-a-half, Potapova produced a dominant performance, anchored by superb serving. She won the first set in just 23 minutes, firing 10 winners to Pliskova's five; and though the Czech player was able to post three solid holds in the second set, Potapova struck first again, finding a backhand pass to break for 4-3. A game later, she slammed down her eighth ace of the day to hold for 5-3.

But with Potapova serving at 5-4 with double match point, Pliskova came alive. An off backhand winner saved the first, and a brilliant forehand crosscourt the second. Potapova promptly double faulted twice in succession, and the set was all square once again.

Pliskova, who was bidding to reach her first WTA 1000 semifinal since Doha 2024 after ankle surgery sidelined her for most of 2025, did not immediately build on the break back. Cheap errors from her racquet enabled Potapova to serve for the match at 6-5 again -- but another forehand winner from Pliskova staved off a third match point en route to forcing a tiebreak. There, Pliskova stayed on the front foot, and Potapova committed another double fault down set point.

Yet more double faults followed in the third set: another two in a row from Potapova to drop her opening serve, one from Pliskova to hand the break back, and another from Potapova at the start of the third game. The Potapova forehand was increasingly in disarray as well, and her frustration was visible in increasingly anguished exchanges with her coach.

"It's just a little explosion of the emotions inside," Potapova said afterwards. "I couldn't manage my nerves at that time, but it seems like this tournament keeps giving me second chances and I keep using them."

Down 3-1, with Pliskova seemingly in control, Potapova steadied herself. A solid love hold was the first indication that her form of the opening set had returned. With Pliskova serving at 3-2, 40-15, Potapova rediscovered her dominance as Pliskova's intensity dipped again: from that point on, Potapova would drop only two more points, ultimately rattling off 16 of the last 18 of the match.

'Shut up and start to work': Potapova credits Griekspoor for mental turnaround: At the start of the third set, Potapova's boyfriend, ATP No. 33 Tallon Griekspoor, emerged in her box. The Dutchman had missed the first two sets due to his own doubles match -- partnering Brandon Nakashima, he fell 6-2, 4-6, [10-3] to Luke Johnson and Jan Zielinski -- but his arrival was a timely one. His consistent vocal encouragement enabled Potapova to pull herself out of her funk.

"To be honest, I was a little bit gone mentally in the third set," Potapova said. "I didn't believe in myself at that moment. But -- this is the first time I'm gonna say it -- big respect to my boyfriend who came just on time. He saved me just on time."

In her press conference, Potapova said that Griekspoor got through to her due to a combination of positive support and tough love.

"I think he has bright future in coaching, we knew it before this match," Potapova said. "The support he has, it's unbelievable. He believes so hard. The things what he can say, I don't think anyone can say that during the match, because [he's not] afraid. Like, he's not scared of me. He can tell me literally anything.

"Today, he just told me to shut up, to keep on working, to start working with my legs. And that we are both here together in this match, I'm not just by myself. It just happened at such important moment, and it gave me a lot of energy. Mentally, I think he got this match. I did it physically. He did it mentally.

"I was talking way too much to myself, to my box, spending too much energy on some words which I shouldn't do. I just should have just locked in and fight for every point. But at that moment exactly, that's when I heard, 'Shut up and start to work.' So, which I did. I just started to be more quiet, started to move my legs better. I got little bit lucky. She double faulted as well. She had some unforced errors. But I got to say, it was not that easy to serve because it was pretty windy, and the wind was going inside and going round. It was not easy to serve at all."