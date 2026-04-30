Former US Open semifinalist Sevastova announces retirement

Former No. 11 Anastasija Sevastova, the 2018 US Open semifinalist with career wins over Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Garbiñe Muguruza and Sloane Stephens, has announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 36.

Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova, the former World No. 11 and 2018 US Open semifinalist, has announced her retirement from professional tennis.

"It is never easy to say goodbye to something you truly love, but after a few months of careful thought, I have made my decision," the 36-year-old wrote on social media. "I am retiring from professional tennis. Looking back on all these years (decades, in fact) I feel nothing but gratitude. I have been honoured to share the court with the most incredible fellow players, coaches, physios, sponsors, officials, and of course, my amazing FANS.

"What a rollercoaster ride it has been, full of ups and downs, joys and challenges. Still, I couldn't be prouder of everything I have achieved, and even more so of the lifelong friendships I have built with so many outstanding people along the way. And finally, to my family and loved ones: words will never be enough. Please know that my deepest appreciation and limitless love are yours, always."

This marks the second time that Sevastova has retired from the sport. She made her WTA main-draw debut as a qualifier at Istanbul 2007, making the second round, and broke into the Top 100 two years later, in July 2009. After capturing her maiden title at Estoril 2010 and reaching the fourth round of the 2011 Australian Open, she got as high as No. 36 in the PIF WTA Rankings. However, after struggling with injuries and illnesses, Sevastova announced her retirement in May 2013, and moved to Austria to study leisure management.

At the start of 2015, she embarked on a comeback, starting as an unranked player at the lowest rung of the professional tennis ladder -- an ITF W10 in Sharm el Sheikh. By the end of the year, she was already back up to No. 113 after reaching the Florianopolis semifinals and Moscow quarterfinals.

Sevastova's 'second' career saw her achieve her greatest successes. She thrived at the US Open, reaching back-to-back quarterfinals in 2016 and 2017 before dethroning defending champion Sloane Stephens to reach the 2018 semifinals. That year, she also made her first WTA 1000 final in Beijing, after which she climbed to her career high of No. 11. In 2020, she handed Serena Williams a first ever singles loss in Billie Jean King Cup competition.

In total, Sevastova contested eight WTA finals, capturing four titles on clay and grass -- Estoril 2010, Mallorca 2017, Bucharest 2018 and Jurmala 2019. She was runner-up at Mallorca 2016 and 2018, Bucharest 2016 and Beijing 2018.

Champions Reel: How Anastasija Sevastova won Jurmala 2019

The last of her trophies was the most special -- the Baltic Open in Jurmala was the first (and so far only) WTA event to be held in Sevastova's home country of Latvia. In its inaugural edition, she provided it with a home champion as the top seed. It was an apt feat that reflected Sevastova's trailblazing contribution to Latvian tennis -- she was the country's second Top 100 player since becoming independent in 1991, following former No. 13 Larisa Neiland. In turn, Sevastova has been followed by 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko and Darja Semenistaja.

In 2022, Sevastova took maternity leave from the tour, giving birth to daughter Alexandra in December that year. She returned to action in November 2023, but just four tournaments into her return tore her ACL. She was sidelined for another 13 months, and was unranked again when she came back in April 2025.

The last 10 months of Sevastova's career provided another handful of memorable highlights -- upsetting Ostapenko as an unranked player en route to the Madrid third round, defeating Jessica Pegula to make the Montreal last 16, and reaching her last tour-level quarterfinal in Rabat. Her ranking was back up to No. 183 by February 2026, but at that point she had already contested the final match of her career -- a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Whitney Osuigwe in the first round of Australian Open qualifying.

Sevastova was known for a game based on flair and finesse, including one of the finest drop shots the tour has seen over the past two decades -- a creative play style that garnered her 11 Top 10 wins in her career, as follows:

2010 Monterrey R1, d. Jelena Jankovic 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

2010 Beijing R1, d. Samantha Stosur 2-6, 7-6(5), 7-5

2016 US Open R2, d. Garbiñe Muguruza 7-5, 6-4

2017 Stuttgart R2, d. Johanna Konta 6-3, 7-5

2017 Madrid R2, d. Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3

2018 Montreal R3, d. Julia Goerges 6-3, 7-6(2)

2018 US Open R4, d. Elina Svitolina 6-3, 1-6, 6-0

2018 US Open QF, d. Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-3

2018 Beijing SF, d. Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4

2020 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, d. Serena Williams 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(4)

2025 Montreal R3, d. Jessica Pegula 3-6, 6-4, 6-1