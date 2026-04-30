‘I would destroy myself internally’: Inside the mindset shift powering Kostyuk’s rise

In the past, there's no guarantee Marta Kostyuk would be happy with the success she's had thus far in 2026. But between therapy and the added maturity you can only gain by aging, the 23-year-old is winning and having fun while doing so.

Marta Kostyuk was reflective Wednesday after defeating Linda Noskova in straight sets to reach the Mutua Madrid Open semifinals.

Riding a nine-match win streak -- the longest of her career at tour level -- and coming off a title in Rouen, the 23-year-old acknowledged the momentum in her post-match press conference.

“I've been playing good tennis throughout this whole year,” Kostyuk said. “I just had a really difficult draw in Indian Wells and Miami. Honestly, after those matches, I wasn't that disappointed. I feel like I've built some confidence just by putting in work, and it was not results-related in a way.

“I don't think I played amazing in Indian Wells and Miami, but because I kept working and kept going -- you know, it helps to be as stable as possible emotionally and physically to sustain different situations, whether it's tough losses or just tough days. I think I do that much better than I did before, so I handle it better. That helps with the overall feeling.”

As the calendar turns to May with a maiden WTA 1000 title still in play, Kostyuk has already matched career highs with three semifinals and two finals this season. Her four Top 10 wins in 2026 trail only the five she posted in 2024 -- and all have come in straight sets.

Kostyuk said the shift hasn’t come from a technique overhaul but from therapy and maturity.

“It definitely helps to get older in that sense,” she said. “But I would say I've done therapy for many years now, and I've always wanted to change my overall perspective on tennis. For me it was always very, very emotional, and I would spend a lot of energy. Everything would matter so much to me. Whether it was wins or losses, it was very difficult to live in this constant emotional bombing from the inside.”

“I think therapy helped a lot, and just being open to dig into uncomfortable stuff. It's not an easy road. It's a very ugly road, I would say. But I always knew how I wanted to be on the court, how I didn't want to be on the court.”

The results speak for themselves. Outside of a first-round loss at the Australian Open, Kostyuk has looked like a different player in 2026. She is 15-4 overall, a perfect 9-0 on clay and closing in on a return to the Top 20.

More importantly, she said, she’s finally happy doing it.

“I spoke with Sandra [Zaniewska] yesterday about how, even when I made that final in San Diego, the whole tournament was a disaster for me mentally,” Kostyuk said. “I would destroy myself internally. I told her, ‘Yeah, I made this final, but I don't want to win this way.’

“So for me, winning no matter what was not an option for many years now, and I've tried to change that narrative in my head. And that worked, because you're more consistent. You just go out there, you do your job and you don't have an emotional attachment to it. Whether you win or lose, you just keep working and keep becoming a better person and a player, and that's it.”