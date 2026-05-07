Accenture Partners with the WTA to help build the future of women’s tennis

With a footprint that now spans more than 50 tournaments across 26 countries, the WTA turns to data and technology to better manage scale, streamline operations and support players across a demanding global calendar.

ROME -- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) have announced a new, multi-year partnership, focused on enhancing the player experience and helping shape the future of women’s tennis. The collaboration will fuse Accenture’s leadership in technology and AI enablement with the WTA’s commitment to excellence as a modern, athlete-first governing body.

As the Official Business and Technology Consulting Partner of the WTA, Accenture will work at the heart of the organization to modernize its digital ecosystem, introducing new levels of intelligence, connectivity, and data-driven insight to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

As part of the WTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance its support for its world-class players, an initial focus of the partnership will be to transform the WTA Player Zone - the central digital platform for every athlete on the tour - turning it into a seamless, data-driven and intuitive hub. By applying advanced technologies, including AI, the collaboration aims to streamline athletes’ interactions with WTA’s digital platforms, improving access to critical information, and enabling players to focus more fully on performance while the platform works seamlessly behind the scenes.

This work reflects a shared ambition to modernize the infrastructure behind women’s tennis while strengthening how the sport operates and grows at a global scale. By starting with the athlete experience, the partnership creates a foundation for continued innovation and growth across the WTA tour which will ultimately broaden in scope to engage new audiences and deepen live event experiences.

Mauro Macchi, CEO of Accenture in EMEA said: “Women’s tennis is already one of the most popular and commercially successful sports globally and we believe its future will be shaped by what we build. This ethos is at the heart of our partnership with the WTA where we look forward to combining technology, data and AI to reinvent the athlete experience and help drive the continued growth of the game around the world.”

The WTA operates one of the most global tours in sport, with more than 50 tournaments across 26 countries and territories, and a growing international fan base. A core part of the WTA’s mission is continuing to strengthen its support for players: providing the best stage on which to perform, supporting health and wellbeing, offering comprehensive maternity benefits, and breaking boundaries for athlete compensation. Through this partnership, Accenture will support the WTA in scaling its operations, strengthening its digital foundations, and unlocking new opportunities for players, fans and partners alike.

“We are proud to partner with Accenture as we continue to grow the WTA as the stage where women’s tennis shines,” said Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, the commercial arm of the WTA. “This collaboration is about more than just technology; it’s about advancing how we support our athletes by delivering a connected and efficient digital experience - while continuing our journey to grow women’s tennis globally.”

In addition to technology transformation, the partnership will include joint storytelling and content development to highlight the impact of the work and the broader momentum behind women’s sport. This announcement builds on Accenture’s growing portfolio of business-led partnerships across global sport – reinventing the future of sport through technology, data and AI to help organisations innovate, enhance experiences and unlock new sources of value.

The partnership with Accenture continues the WTA’s strong growth momentum, building on the recent launch of a long-term partnership with Mercedes-Benz, growing engagement from fans worldwide, the introduction of a bold new brand identity, and the award of the biggest-ever prize money payout in the history of both professional tennis tours and women’s sport (awarded to Elena Rybakina, singles champion at the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF).

THE·TEAM, the leading global sports, music and entertainment company and WTA Ventures' Sales Agency of Record, brokered the partnership through its U.S. Rights Sales group.