'That's my bro': Serena shouts out Lewis Hamilton at Miami Grand Prix

Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal visited Ferrari drivers at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix, with Williams paying tribute to Lewis Hamilton. Other luminaries like Caroline Wozniacki, Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon also attended the race.

Game recognized game -- or in this case, speed -- when Serena Williams paid a heartfelt tribute to English Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

A day prior to Sunday's big race, Williams and her fellow tennis legend Rafael Nadal paid visit to the Ferrari drivers at Hard Rock Stadium -- which played host to the Miami Open, a tournament Williams won a record eight times on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, in March.

After chatting up her "bro" Hamilton, who in 2007 became the first Black driver to race in F1, as well as his fellow Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, the former World No. 1 reminisced about how she, her sister Venus Williams, and the 41-year-old Hamilton have been a trio of sporting history-makers.

“I remember wanting to meet Lewis Hamilton because he was this amazing Black driver winning in England at the same time that [Venus] or I were winning at Wimbledon," she wrote alongside photos of the pair hugging, smiling and catching up.

“I felt like we had to meet," she continued. "We did, and from then on, whenever we both won (which was a lot), we celebrated together. Over a decade later, we’re still very close."

Other luminaries who enjoyed time at the track included another former tennis champion in Caroline Wozniacki, who gushed catching up with her "bestie" Williams at a race party hosted by Sports Illustrated, as well as late-night TV show host Jimmy Fallon, "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary and comedian Kevin Hart.

Hamilton went on to finish sixth in Sunday's race behind Italian Kimi Antonelli, a 19-year-old who counts ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner amongst his biggest fans.