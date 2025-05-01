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Win A VIP Trip To A Hard Court Tournament

1m read 01 May 2025 1y ago

The Grand Prize winner will receive: 

🎾 A trip for 2 to either the 2026 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers or the Cincinnati Open
✈️ Roundtrip flights
🏨 2-night hotel stay
🎫 2 tournament session tickets

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 12:00:01 p.m. E.T. and ends on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 3:00:00 p.m. E.T U.S.. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states who are 18+ at time of entry. See Official Rules for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations. Sponsors: WTA Ventures Operations, LLC, 100 2nd Avenue South, Suite 300-N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701 U.S.A.. Void where prohibited.

Will be used in accordance with the WTA Privacy Policy and the ATP Privacy Policy.