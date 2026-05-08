Mboko pulls out of Rome with gastrointestinal illness

Victoria Mboko withdrew from the Internazionali BNL d'Italia because of a gastrointestinal illness before her scheduled second-round match against Tyra Grant on Friday. Lucky loser Nikola Bartunkova replaces the Canadian teen in the main draw.

No. 10 seed Victoria Mboko has withdrawn from the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, citing a gastrointestinal illness. The Canadian teenager had been scheduled to face Tyra Grant in the second round on Friday after receiving a first-round bye.

Mboko will be replaced by lucky loser Nikola Bartunkova, who will instead face Grant. Mboko is the second top-10 player on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz to withdraw from Rome following the exit of sixth seed Amanda Anisimova because of a wrist injury.

Mboko has compiled a 19-7 record on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz this season. She reached the final in Adelaide before advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

In Dubai, she made her second career WTA 1000 final and followed it with back-to-back quarterfinal appearances at Indian Wells and Miami. In her clay-court debut this season in Madrid two weeks ago, she lost in the opening round to American Caty McNally.