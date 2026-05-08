Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters returns with Kerber, Wickmayer and Cibulkova

Angelique Kerber headlines the October invitational alongside Dominika Cibulkova and debutant Yanina Wickmayer as the veteran showcase continues to grow in its fifth year.

Preparations are underway for the fifth edition of the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters, an eight-woman invitational knockout for WTA veterans, set to take place from Oct. 13-18 this year.

At a press launch in the Grand Duchy this week, it was announced that last year’s winner, Angelique Kerber, and former World No. 4 Dominika Cibulkova, will return in 2026. Additionally, recently retired Yanina Wickmayer will travel from her home in neighboring Belgium to make her debut at the event.

Since its first staging in 2022, when Kim Clijsters defeated Martina Hingis in the final, the indoor tournament has gone from strength to strength -- enjoying strong support from government, sponsors and fans alike. Last year’s title bout in the Coque Arena saw former World No. 1 Kerber defeat Alizé Cornet in the final.

For 25 years, Luxembourg played host to a popular WTA 250 stop, organized by the same group, International Women’s Tennis Promotion (IWTP).

Wickmayer made seven main draw plus two qualifying appearances at that tournament, achieving her best result when she advanced to the semifinals in 2009.

“Thank you, Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters for giving me the chance to step between those lines again and share the court with women that became my friends over the years,” Wickmayer wrote in a social media post.

The total purse in Luxembourg will be €110,000, with the champion pocketing €50,000.

On the sidelines, the players will take part in a program of activities focused on the empowerment of women and girls, with the WTA Foundation lending support.

The rest of the field, as well as recipient of the annual Jana Novotna Award, will be announced later in the summer.