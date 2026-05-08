Francisco Roig missed just one practice after tearing Achilles tendon

A friendly game turned into a torn Achilles tendon for coach Francisco Roig. But the Spaniard missed just one practice after undergoing surgery, and was back coaching Iga Swiatek during her match in Rome on Friday.

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia got off to a rough start for Iga Swiatek.

Not on Center Court, where she beat American Caty McNally 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in her opening match on Friday, but on the practice court.

This past weekend she was practicing with her new coach, Francisco Roig, in front of fans at Piazza del Popolo in Rome. To have a little fun, the World No. 3 and her coach played a half-court set at the net, where Roig has fantastic touch.

"I thought I was going to lose, honestly, because he's been playing so great [with] the volley," the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz star told reporters.

They put a friendly 100 euro wager on the set, and Swiatek, wanting to win, started to move the 58-year-old coach around.

She took a 5-4 lead. And then, on match point, the worst possible scenario unfolded. Roig did a split step and tore his right Achilles tendon.

Roig didn't make much of a reaction when it happened, so the viewing public didn't think the injury was serious.

Even Swiatek thought he was OK.

"I don't think people noticed how serious it was, because he was so brave in the moment," Swiatek said. "I would burst out crying. I would make such a drama. His face was, like, normal. I thought he was joking at the beginning. My hitting partner thought he was joking, as well."

Two days later, accompanied by Swiatek's sports psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, Roig was in Warsaw, undergoing surgery.

After the surgery he returned to Rome for the start of the tournament, walking on crutches. He missed only one practice.

It's hard for him to move around the court due to the injury, so he's currently coaching from a sitting position during practices, with a cast on his right leg as the Achilles tendon heals.

And though he's perhaps somewhat limited at the moment, having him back so quickly means a great deal to Swiatek, who hired Roig in early April ahead of the Clay-Court Swing.

"He really wanted to be back, not to take time off," the six-time Grand Slam champion said. "I really appreciate that he's here, because for sure it's not easy for him."

She added that her team is "trying to take care of him" as he works through his recovery.

A three-time champion in Rome, Swiatek will play either American Emma Navarro or 28th seed Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the third round.