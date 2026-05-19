WTA celebrates Billie Jean King on her graduation from college

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Tuesday pays tribute to the organization's iconic founder, Billie Jean King, upon her graduation from California State University, Los Angeles with a Bachelor of Arts in History degree.



King, a former World No.1 and the winner of 39 Grand Slam titles, was a member of the Original 9 group of players who joined forces in 1970 to create a women's professional tennis circuit. Building on that momentum, in 1973 she led the formation of the WTA at a meeting at London's Gloucester Hotel. Using sports as her platform, King's influence has since extended far beyond the court as she continues to champion for gender equality, LGBTQIA+ rights, and other social justice issues.



King's journey to graduation started in 1961, when she first enrolled in Cal State, but after 1964 her blossoming tennis career pulled her away from her studies. More than 60 years later, having completed the outstanding final year of work required to graduate, she delivered the commencement address for her fellow Class of 2026 students at the Shrine Auditorium.



Raised in Long Beach, CA, King becomes the first member of her immediate family to graduate from college. In the early 1960s, Title IX was still a decade away, so without the possibility of a scholarship, she worked two jobs. In her speech, the 82-year-old acknowledged the foresight of college team coaches who believed male and female players should practice together, an approach that was "revolutionary at the time" and fueled her desire to fight for a fair and inclusive society.



"I had unfinished business in my life, and it was important to me to finish what I started," said King of her latest achievement. "I like completing things. It’s like shaking hands at the net after a match."

She added: “Just remember, your legacy is what others think about you. What’s important, is the value of the contributions you make. Relationships are everything, keep learning, and how to learn. Be a problem solver, and an innovator. Our decisions, our actions, and our voices will decide what comes next. Have fun, be fearless, and make history.”



Valerie Camillo, Chair of the WTA, commented: “Billie Jean King’s phenomenal energy, inquiring mind and passion for growth have always been at the heart of the WTA, and her impact has been felt across generations. With her graduation from Cal State, our incredible founder continues to lead by example as she once again demonstrates the importance of always striving for more. On behalf of the WTA, I congratulate Billie Jean on her continued ability to inspire."



Read more on King's achievement, and to watch her May 18 commencement address, click here (55 min. mark).