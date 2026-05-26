Simplicity is key: Sophie Amiach on teaching tennis

After years on tour, in the commentary booth and on court as a coach, former Top 60 player Sophie Amiach has released "Tennis Smart & Simple" -- a modern teaching guide that blends traditional instruction with video demonstrations designed for today’s players.

Before the internet and social media came along, generations of recreational tennis players -- and even their coaches -- turned to instructional books for guidance on how to play the game.

Very often, these manuals provided the insights of celebrated players – a classic example being "Total Tennis" by 1977 Wimbledon finalist Betty Stöve and Hana Mandlikova, who won four Grand Slam titles with Stöve as her coach.

As learning trends moved with the times, such treasures rolled off the presses less frequently -- but now Sophie Amiach, a former Top 60 player, has brought a new offering to the market -- a physical book with a technological twist.

In writing "Tennis Smart & Simple," Amiach was able to draw on a broad and deep résumé of experience -- not least, 15 years as a competitor on the WTA Tour, including a period during which she had the good fortune to be coached by Billie Jean King.

After she wound down her playing career in the mid-90s, the Frenchwoman embraced teaching the sport at all levels and age groups, from four years old to 80 plus years old, and also back on the Tour. For the past 20 years, commentary for outlets including BBC, Eurosport and WTA Live, has given her new perspectives on the modern game.

“The project came about through teaching many people who constantly were asking me to write a book with all the stuff that I was sharing while teaching,” said Amiach, who achieved her best Grand Slam result with a run to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 1984. “I finally decided to give it a shot during the COVID years and finished it in the past year.”

In her efforts to help grow the tennis through accessible coaching and learning tools, Amiach has integrated QR codes that link to 29 demonstration videos, allowing readers of all levels and ages, including teaching professionals to visualize technique and game patterns.

“I think everyone is more visual than cerebral and today QR codes are used everywhere, I thought it would be innovative, different and more enjoyable for the readers,” she said. “Also, I wanted to write a book that players could have in their tennis bag and refer to, while practicing and playing tournaments.”

The book has gained the seal of approval from legends of the game, including King, Pam Shriver, Ivan Lendl and Martina Navratilova.

“Sophie’s professional experience as a player and commentator shines through,” Navratilova said. “She explains the game with clarity and exceptional storytelling talent.”

Amiach will be signing copies of her book at the main merchandise store on site at Roland Garros at 5:00pm on Friday, May 29 and Friday, June 5.