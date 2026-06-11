Injured Mboko withdraws from Queen's doubles with Serena Williams

Victoria Mboko has been forced to withdraw from the HSBC Championships doubles, where she was competing alongside Serena Williams, due to the left knee injury she sustained in her singles match against Karolina Pliskova.

Victoria Mboko and Serena Williams have withdrawn from the HSBC Championships doubles draw after Mboko sustained a left knee injury during her second-round singles match on Wednesday.

The wild cards opened their campaign with a 7-6(2), 6-2 victory over No. 3 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe on Tuesday in Williams' first professional match since the 2022 US Open. But less than 24 hours later, Mboko's tournament came to an abrupt end when she slipped on the grass while trailing Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 3-4 in her second-round singles match and was forced to retire.

Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund advance to the semifinals via walkover, where they will face either No. 2 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani or Iva Jovic and McCartney Kessler.

Williams, 44, will continue her comeback in Berlin next week.